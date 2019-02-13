Call type determines officers’ response

A few people have inquired about why they have seen a police or fire vehicle traveling fast without lights or sirens. The United States is made up of 50 individual states that each have the authority to establish its own traffic laws. That’s why traffic rules in the U.S. are such a mishmash of sometimes conflicting regulations.

Drivers are required to yield to any vehicle displaying red and/or blue emergency lights. Most jurisdictions, within the state, then establish their own requirements for their emergency response vehicles. The lights and/or sirens are to obtain the “right of way” or for traffic to yield to the right. Contrary to popular belief, lights and sirens can actually hinder the officer’s ability to get to an emergency. Traffic conditions also dictate the level of precaution. If it is very congested, you need people up ahead to start reacting sooner.

The Boulder City Police and Fire departments have defined codes to establish our unit’s response to most calls. They are as follows: code 1. no lights or sirens; code 2. urgent response with no sirens; and code 3. emergent response with full lights and sirens. The circumstance will dictate the way each unit responds.

Another thing to remember, if you can hear the sirens, then so can the criminals and they know we are coming and know how far away we are. There is a reason for each and every decision first responders make and it is to keep officers, the public and/or both safe. Now you know a little more about emergency services work.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Valentine’s Day.

Jan. 31. DUI: The driver intended Hoover Dam as a destination but fell short by a few hours and miles at 3:05 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Colorado Street.

Juvenile disturbance: The caller reports two juveniles rang the doorbell and ran away as observed on camera at 8:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: Somehow the multiple arrests for alcohol-related driving are not clearly dispositioned and the driver is again.

Feb. 1. Attempted home invasion: The cinderblock lands inside the home but the suspect is fleet of foot at 5:07 a.m. in the 800 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Foot patrol: Officers are out with a man who appears to be loading belongings into the port-a-potty at 11:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The new storage pod, I guess.

Feb. 2. Suspicious: The caller states he has received a call from a concerned neighbor that an unfamiliar subject is removing tools from his construction project at 9:57 a.m. in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue.

Family disturbance: The caller states that there is a loud disturbance on a nearby street at 11:01 p.m. in the 600 block of Arrayo Way.

Thought for the day: Its’ another victory for observant neighbors saving the day.

Feb. 3. Family disturbance: Controlled substances and mental illness combine for a noisy situation at 1:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Georgia Avenue.

Panhandling: The woman has a guitar and a hula hoop and provides a plethora of entertainment for a price at 12:18 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Sometimes it is apparent how the residentially challenged relative doesn’t fit into our lives.

Feb. 4. Accident: The driver states an attempt to miss a coyote in the road resulted in uprooted foliage and a vehicle dented on all sides ending in the oncoming lane at 9:50 a.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Suspicious vehicle: The vehicle is suspicious and the driver is wanted at 10:29 p.m. in the area of Bootleg Canyon.

Thought for the day: Please don’t overcorrect your vehicle in an attempt to avoid an animal. The results can be deadly.

Feb. 5. Theft: The subject just noticed some jewelry items missing after the departure of uninvited guests at 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Fraud: The caller states the guest has tried using a credit card number from a card not in their possession and has been informed the card has been reported stolen and canceled at 11:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of Airport Road.

Thought for the day: A Boulder City business was not the victim of fraud today — at least not this time.

Feb. 6. Traffic: The infraction is small but the repercussions are large when there are active warrants from another jurisdiction at 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Suspicious: The unwelcome visitor won’t leave until Metropolitan Police Department advises it has a room warm and waiting and will even pick up at 5:01 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: We’re clearing the streets — one warrant at a time.

Call of the week: Indecent exposure: The 911 lines are all aflutter with reports of a naked individual doing deep-knee bends in front of a main street business and the reports are not, in the least, exaggerated at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 400 block of Nevada Way.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.