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Boulder City ready to celebrate July 4

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file This year's Damboree is expected to be one of the biggest e ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file This year's Damboree is expected to be one of the biggest ever, thanks in part to the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file The Damboree parade draws thousands of spectators not only f ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file The Damboree parade draws thousands of spectators not only from Boulder City but the Vegas Valley.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file According to organizers, this year’s fireworks show i ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file According to organizers, this year’s fireworks show is expected to be one of the Damboree’s biggest.
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By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 25, 2026 - 3:04 pm
 

July 4 in Boulder City is not only a time to celebrate the founding of the nation but also a time to see and reconnect with old friends.

With this being the country’s 250th birthday, this year’s 78th annual Boulder City Damboree is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

This year’s lineup is similar to that of the past several years. It starts at 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park with the Rotary pancake breakfast. At 9 a.m. the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will do a flyover down the parade route, which starts at Colorado Street and ends at Broadbent Park by the pool. There, non-profit vendors will be on hand with food and beverages for sale along with other games.

At 4 p.m., the festivities will move to Veterans Memorial Park where there will be plenty of food trucks and music by DJ Mike Pacini.

There is a $20 per vehicle charge to park.

The always-popular fireworks show will kick off at 9 p.m.

“Preparations for the 2026 Fourth of July Damboree are going very well,” Damboree committee member Roger Hall said. “The Damboree committee has worked very hard to make this Fourth of July event special for residents and visitors alike. The schedule of activities for the day is basically the same but extra funds have been added to provide a better fireworks show for the event at Veterans Memorial Park.”

Hall went on to say, “The Damboree committee is proud of the work done to make this event fun and safe for all the residents and visitors who come to Boulder City. We hope you all have a safe day and enjoy the festivities.”

Play by the rules

One of the most popular parts of the entire Damboree is the water zone near the end of the parade route. This dates back nearly three decades. But in recent years the water zone, which starts at Fifth Street and Aztec Drive to the end of the parade route near the pool, has become a concern for those who organize the event.

As a result of bad behavior by some, the water zone may need to be discontinued unless that behavior changes. Organizers say that all that’s being asked is that spectators and participants be “responsible, accountable and well-behaved.”

Earlier this year, the Damboree committee wrote a letter to the Boulder City Review expressing its growing concerns about the safety of the parade, specifically in the water zone.

“The Damboree parade, going into its 78th year, only started allowing a water zone in the late 1990s,” the letter states. “As the popularity grew, so did safety concerns. Steel crowd control barriers were introduced in the water zone after a child was hit by a vehicle while participating in water play in the street.”

Water balloons were banned several years ago and water trucks were removed from the lineup in 2020 and are no longer permitted. And, the throwing of candy from parade entrants anywhere along the entire route is also prohibited.

“The Parade Committee has struggled to control the problems in the water zone section of the parade,” they wrote. “Due to insurance liability safety concerns, failure to follow the rules is jeopardizing the Damboree water zone.”

Recent issues include:

■ Spectators jumping over or going past the metal crowd control barricades into the street.

■ Squirting parade participants in the non-water section of the parade.

■ Unsupervised children running into the street in front of moving parade vehicles.

■ Use of water balloons or other projectiles causing injury to parade participants.

■ A participant in the non-water section of the parade, driving a classic car, was pummeled by water-soakers, causing costly damage to his classic vehicle.

■ Use of high-pressure water guns and even pressure washers by homeowners and parade participant on the parade route.

■ Blocking sections of the parade route with chairs and coolers two days before the event.

“The Damboree Board of Directors has heard from numerous parade participants who do not want to return to Boulder City because of these actions,” the letter states. “Even Boulder City Police officers, while dressed in uniform and working to keep the public safe during the event, have also been targeted and disrespected on the parade route. People need to show respect and restraint. Please follow and obey all safety rules while spectating or participating in all Damboree festivities.”

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