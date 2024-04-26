87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

BCPD closes graffiti case

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several locations around Boulder City were hit by graffiti vandal ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several locations around Boulder City were hit by graffiti vandals earlier this year, including the business plaza next to the former Bank of America on Nevada Way. Four arrests were recently made.
More Stories
Photo courtesy of Yenor Photos BCHS High Scalers robotics team with the winner’s banner from ...
BCHS students win robotics competition
bcr default image
Mays in as interim city manager
bcr default image
Council establishes separate pool fund
bcr default image
Ethics article on hold
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 25, 2024 - 6:06 pm
 

Thanks to business surveillance cameras, the city’s vigilant license plate reader and “good old-fashioned detective work,” one of the most visible crimes the city has seen this year was solved and arrests made.

On Jan. 22, at least eight locations around town, including the historic Boulder City Theatre, were hit by vandals using spray paint, causing more than $40,000 in damage.

But earlier this month four arrests were made following an in-depth investigation by the Boulder City Police Department.

According to BCPD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damages caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The investigation included serving several search warrants, which were executed at multiple locations. The investigation resulted in the positive identification of the responsible individuals, consisting of four individuals — three juveniles and one adult. They are part of what police called a self-proclaimed tagging crew from Las Vegas and Henderson.

Police said that the adult was identified as 19-year-old Serry Iyatunguk, and that the three juveniles and Iyatunguk were arrested on charges of acts of vandalism (felony), placing graffiti on or otherwise defacing property over $5,000 (felony), the commission of a felony that was committed to promote criminal gang (gross misdemeanor) and conspiracy (gross misdemeanor).

“Graffiti crimes are on the rise around the country and Boulder City is not immune to the types of crimes that plague Las Vegas and Henderson,” said BCDP’s Lt. Thomas Healing earlier this week. “It is our goal in every investigation to deliver a citizen-focused response that not only satisfies the enforcement of the law, but also helps the victim gain closure, receive restitution through the justice system, and have their property returned, replaced, or made whole.”

Healing said that in this particular investigation, the police department is thankful for the patience of the citizens while they investigated these crimes.

“We understand the desire of the public to know as much as possible, as soon as possible, and we really would like to provide that information,” he said. “Unfortunately, giving too many details of an investigation can often compromise our ability to identify suspects, locate witnesses, collect evidence, and complete the investigation in a fair, unbiased manner. We are grateful for the trust the public places in us to solve these crimes.”

In addition to the theater and train locomotives, other locations hit were Rants Plumbing and the office building across the street from it, Dairy Queen and the entrance to Villa del Prado.

“Graffiti cases are difficult to solve as they generally tend to occur during nighttime hours, under cover of darkness, in places where there are usually no witnesses or surveillance systems in place to capture evidence of the crime,” Healing said.

“This case was solved thanks to the amount of surveillance video we obtained from businesses, our automated license plate reader system that protects the city’s ingress and egress points, and good old-fashioned detective work. That detective work included obtaining and serving search warrants on multiple suspects’ social media accounts, canvassing the areas for digital media (surveillance video), physical surveillance, and patience.”

A copy of the police report, which was obtained by the Review through a records request of the BCPD, states in part, “It’s worth noting several buildings throughout the city had been vandalized by what is believed to be four to five unknown individuals operating a silver Ford sedan. This information was gathered from surveillance cameras affixed to a business along Nevada Highway as well as Vigilant cameras installed in the area of Interstate 11 and Paradise Hills Drive (Henderson).”

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Yenor Photos BCHS High Scalers robotics team with the winner’s banner from ...
BCHS students win robotics competition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A trip to the workshop for the High Scalers, the robotics team at Boulder City High School in 2024 was much like a visit in 2023. Stuff used to make and practice with the robots built by the team everywhere, six or seven kids gathered there after school and a faculty advisor ensconced in the back of the room at a desk.

bcr default image
Mays in as interim city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

May 8. That is City Manager Taylour Tedder’s last day working for Boulder City. In other words, Tuesday was Tedder’s final city council meeting.

bcr default image
Council establishes separate pool fund
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things appear to be heating up in terms of motion toward at least initial steps in Boulder City building a new pool. Those steps are not anything that residents will see for a while, but they set the stage.

bcr default image
Ethics article on hold
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In last week’s article on former Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray’s termination, it mentioned that a follow-up on the Nevada Ethics Commission complaint filed by Gray against Councilman Steve Walton would appear in this week’s edition.

bcr default image
Student Council shines with 2 awards
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School Student Council received a pair of prestigious awards within the past two weeks to add to the list already on their proverbial mantle.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Will Gray, who had been chief of the Boulder City Fire Department ...
Former fire chief Gray discusses termination
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the city, and specifically the fire department, as questions of whether or not Will Gray was still employed as that department’s chief spread through town.

bcr default image
Breeding proposal breeds opposition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Judging by the number of people speaking out against it during public comment at the last city council meeting and the tone of numerous social media posts, the proposal to allow for licensed pet breeders to operate in Boulder City is itself breeding a growing opposition. And the opposition appears to be spilling over into other pet-centric issues, including the fact that, unlike anywhere else in Clark County, Boulder City does not require dogs to be on a leash in public.

What appears to be two very old pieces of gum can be found on the back of more than one seat.
Wanted: A good home for theater seats
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who have either grown up in Boulder City or are longtime residents, the Boulder City Theatre holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Screenshot Former Boulder City mayor Kiernan McManus addresses the council during public comment.
Hangars and OHVs and pool people, oh my
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a meeting with only two council members present in the room (and the other three on the phone) and in which the major attention was divided between a contentious possible law concerning pets and the fact that the city manager had announced he was leaving for a new job on the East Coast, the council did take a series of other notable actions.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review