News

BC reserve battalion chief reflects on time on Maui

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 8, 2023 - 3:11 pm
 
Photo courtesy Mike Porter with permission from FEMA Boulder City’s Mike Porter and his human ...
Photo courtesy Mike Porter with permission from FEMA Boulder City’s Mike Porter and his human remains detection dog, Dexter, are seen searching a home in Lahaina last month following the Maui fires.
Photo courtesy Mike Porter with permission from FEMA As the first human remains detection dog t ...
Photo courtesy Mike Porter with permission from FEMA As the first human remains detection dog team on the island, Boulder City’s Mike Porter was asked to meet with President Joe Biden, who is seen petting Porter’s partner, Dexter.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mike Porter, a reserve battalion chief with the Boulder City Fire ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mike Porter, a reserve battalion chief with the Boulder City Fire Department, is seen with his dog, Dexter, in their Boulder City home. The two spent 15 days on Maui, helping to search for remains of those lost in the fire.

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series featuring Boulder City firefighters who assisted with the aftermath of the Maui fires.

During his nearly quarter-century with the Henderson Fire Department, Mike Porter saw firsthand the trail of devastation left behind by fire.

But for him, the fires on Maui, where the town of Lahaina was decimated, were different.

“Once we were over there it took about 24 hours for everything to really sink in,” he said. “The level of devastation, the fierceness of the fire and how quickly it went through that area was unbelievable. By the time people were able to conceptualize what was going on, it was too late.”

Porter, a Boulder City resident for the past 23 years and a reserve battalion chief for the Boulder City Fire Department, was sent to Maui as part of a mission-ready package, which included two handlers, three support staff and two human remains detection dogs, better known as a cadaver dog. Their job is to find the remains of those whose lives were lost. Porter went with his partner, 8-year-old Dexter, a yellow lab. However, by the time they were on the plane, it had been requested that Nevada send a type-3 team made up of 45 people to help support the operation. This included BCFD firefighter/paramedic Carl Fiord.

Porter and four others arrived the night of Aug. 10, then the next day met with officers from the Maui Police Department to develop a plan of where the human remains detection dogs were most needed.

“When we are requested to do work with Dexter, I have a good idea what our job is and that’s to help with the recovery process,” he said. “We never want to have to do that work, but that’s what we train for. Our goal at that point is to help families get reunited and become whole again so that they can get some closure.”

At last report, 115 people lost their lives in the fire, making it the deadliest in the country’s history in more than 100 years.

“We went to work that night and it really started settling in as to how devastating the fire was,” he said. “We had been given the number of missing but those were all over the board.”

That Saturday, the entire type-3 team from Nevada arrived.

“Everything gets searched,” Porter said. “Cars, residences, buildings, out-buildings, open fields – everything. That whole burn scar was searched. Within a day or two they made a request for more dogs and by the time we left there were 40 human remains dogs there. It takes a long time to search an area that size. This fire was so hot and so fast that all that was left was metal or block.”

And yes, Dexter did find remains.

In the past, Porter and Dexter have been called to other natural disasters, such as the Jackson County fires in Oregon and last year’s Hurricane Ian.

“There were a lot of similarities to the fires in Jackson County but on Maui, the magnitude was greater,” he said. “The devastation was greater. I believe a lot of that had to do with the interaction we had with the locals and the stories we heard from the firefighters. These people were in there helping us yet they had lost everything, lost loved ones and some even had burns on their arms. That made this seem so much greater than Oregon. Don’t get me wrong, Oregon had a lot of devastation but the devastation on Maui felt even more.”

Porter said another unique aspect of the Maui fires is that just about everyone has a tie to either Maui or somewhere in Hawaii. Whether that’s a second home, a friend or loved one who lives on the islands, they attended a wedding there, honeymooned on the islands or just have a fond memory of vacationing there, that connection runs deep.

“It’s this beautiful, tropical place that everyone has a great memory of, so I think for many people, that’s why it’s been watched so closely, because of that connection,” he said. “The people of Maui are amazing. They will recover and be stronger. They will rebuild and Lahaina will be that amazing community once again.”

In all, Porter and Dexter were on Maui for 15 days and were chosen to speak with President Joe Biden after he arrived.

“Since Dexter and I were the first dog team on the ground, I was requested by my supervisor to represent the crews on the ground when he (Biden) came in,” he said. “It was a very brief conversation but it was an honor to meet the office of the president. And just as engaging, as was the president, were the governor and senators who were there with him. The president shook my hand, he thanked us and asked about Dexter. That was about the extent but it was still pretty cool.”

As for what he will remember the most from those two weeks, Porter said it will be the stories of survival and resiliency.

“They thanked me for coming over there but I thanked them for allowing me to go over and help them because all those people are the true heroes,” he said. “They’re the ones who endured this tragedy and will continue to push forward to get through to the other side. The human spirit is amazing.”

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you follow news coverage of the comings and goings and doings of the City of Boulder City —and especially the comings and goings of money from city coffers —you will have, no doubt, noticed a new term that is thrown around with some frequency over the past few years.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render (2) leads his team onto the field ...
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School Eagles played host last Thursday to Valley High School. Lightning and rain were forecast but Mother Nature cooperated as the entire game was played and the Eagles won, 45-8.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The school year is in full swing and with it comes enrollment numbers for the Boulder City public schools.

Lobbyist Warren Hardy addresses the city council on Aug. 22, 2023. (Seen here in a screenshot ...
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The first order of business was to make sure there was no confusion about potential nepotism as Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy introduced the lobbyist contracted by the city.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“It’s interesting that at the same time utility rates are going up, the city is subsidizing airplane owners.”

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Carl Ford, center, seen here receiving an award earlier thi ...
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series featuring the Boulder City firefighters who assisted in the aftermath of the Maui fires.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review More than 100 members turned out for Saturday's Boulder Rifle and ...
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was standing room only Saturday as more than 100 members of the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club packed into their meeting room to hear what’s next for the club following the resignation of four of its five board members just days earlier.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

To a casual observer, it would probably seem that an issue involving setting lease rates for general aviation hangars at a city-owned airport would be dry and of little interest to the average person on the street.