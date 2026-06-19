Aten named one of best

Finishing as 3A state champion runners-up, three Boulder City High School baseball players were selected to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top players in the state, regardless of classification.

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Photo courtesy Cael Starley Boulder City's Spencer Aten puts the ball in play for the Eagles earlier this season.

Photo courtesy Cael Starley Boulder City's Spencer Aten puts the ball in play for the Eagles earlier this season.

Finishing as 3A state champion runners-up, three Boulder City High School baseball players were selected to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top players in the state, regardless of classification.

Headlining the Eagles’ nominations, Spencer Aten made the 24-player second team, after producing the best collective offensive season in 3A.

Snubbed from first-team consideration, Aten was the only 3A player selected above honorable mention.

“It is really cool to be recognized for what I did this season,” Aten said. “All the hard work from the offseason is showing up now. I finally listened to my coach and started weight training in school. I also played some slow-pitch softball over the summer and got in extra cage time on my own to help with my batting.”

Improving this past season, Aten finished first in the state for batting average (.535), runs batted in (56) and home runs (7) for the 3A classification, according to Maxpreps.

A team leader offensively, Aten also led in hits (61), doubles (14) and triples (4).

Praised for their efforts in the Eagles’ postseason run, Tate Crine and Will Teeples made the 46-player honorable team.

Crine posted a 9-3 record with a 3.67 earned run average and 74 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.

One of the top pitchers in the state, Crine finished fifth in Nevada and first in the South in the 3A classification for both wins and strikeouts.

Another reliable hitter for the Eagles, Teeples batted .417 with 35 RBIs and 11 doubles.

“I’m super proud of my teammates,” Aten said. “We have a great team full of very talented players. I hope this shows the rest of the valley that small Boulder City has great athletes that can compete with the big schools.”

In total, 94 Nevada baseball players were recognized for their achievements, six coming from the 3A classification in total.