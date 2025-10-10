70°F
Art in the Park: Another Big Success

Lifelong Boulder City resident Kirk Estes, owner of Estes Blades and Bowls, demonstrates the sharpness of a customer’s knife he sharpened by shaving the hair on the back of his hand.
In addition to all the art, attendees enjoyed a wide variety of food trucks.
More than 300 artists were on hand this year, including Nicholas Ivins, who ended up being one of this year’s award winners.
Near-perfect weather greeted the tens of thousands of visitors last weekend.
Glasswork was one of many mediums offered at the event.
Boulder City’s Shane Apsey, owner of Silver State Lampworking Glass Studio, talks to a customer Saturday. Locals may also know the Apsey family as the ones who last year adopted Seven, the abused one-eyed puppy.
Eagle Royalty
Decrease in tourists could affect budget
Local duo has big plans for the Flamingo
October 10, 2025 - 10:22 am
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Tens of thousands of art enthusiasts flocked to Boulder City this past weekend for the 61st Art in the Park, sponsored by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. In all, more than 300 artists turned out.

Lifelong Boulder City resident Kirk Estes, owner of Estes Blades and Bowls, demonstrates the sharpness of a customer’s knife he sharpened by shaving the hair on the back of his hand.

In addition to all the art, attendees enjoyed a wide variety of food trucks.

More than 300 artists were on hand this year, including Nicholas Ivins, who ended up being one of this year’s award winners.

Near-perfect weather greeted the tens of thousands of visitors last weekend.

Glasswork was one of many mediums offered at the event.

Boulder City’s Shane Apsey, owner of Silver State Lampworking Glass Studio, talks to a customer Saturday. Locals may also know the Apsey family as the ones who last year adopted Seven, the abused one-eyed puppy.

Eagle Royalty
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During halftime of Friday’s homecoming game, Boulder City High School seniors David Zwahlen and Aubrey Humes were crowned king and queen.

Decrease in tourists could affect budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Eagle-eyed followers of city government may have noticed multiple references by city officials over the past year to expect shortfalls in the Boulder City budget over the next few years. It is a fact of life for city staff, and the big decrease in tourism to the region is poised to make the situation even more dire.

Local duo has big plans for the Flamingo
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is the cliché that good things always come in threes or celebrity deaths? Good or bad?

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Kickin’ Off the Season in Style

Thousands came out Saturday for the 29th Wurst Festival, sponored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club. Attendees enjoyed food, a car show, live music and a live auction. Money raised helps support scholarship programs as well as the annual Grad Night. The event helps kick off the busy fall season of events in Boulder City.

Mays doing double duty… again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Meet the new manager, same as the old manager.

Public invited to annual National Night Out Out
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s that time of the year again when the public is encouraged to come out for an evening of fun while having the opportunity to meet and talk with a wide range of first responders.