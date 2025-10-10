Art in the Park: Another Big Success

Local duo has big plans for the Flamingo

Boulder City’s Shane Apsey, owner of Silver State Lampworking Glass Studio, talks to a customer Saturday. Locals may also know the Apsey family as the ones who last year adopted Seven, the abused one-eyed puppy.

Glasswork was one of many mediums offered at the event.

Near-perfect weather greeted the tens of thousands of visitors last weekend.

More than 300 artists were on hand this year, including Nicholas Ivins, who ended up being one of this year’s award winners.

In addition to all the art, attendees enjoyed a wide variety of food trucks.

Lifelong Boulder City resident Kirk Estes, owner of Estes Blades and Bowls, demonstrates the sharpness of a customer’s knife he sharpened by shaving the hair on the back of his hand.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Tens of thousands of art enthusiasts flocked to Boulder City this past weekend for the 61st Art in the Park, sponsored by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. In all, more than 300 artists turned out.

