61°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Airport moves forward with tower construction

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 3, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
Boulder City is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the airport, and ...
Boulder City is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the airport, and an in-person open house about it will be held Monday, Nov. 15, at City Hall, 401 California Ave., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Airport staff and airport consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates will be there to answer questions about and discuss the project.

Boulder City is moving forward with building an air traffic control tower at the airport, and construction could begin at the end of 2022.

“Safety is our No. 1 concern here,” said Marissa Adou, manager of Boulder City Municipal Airport. “The purpose of the … tower is to provide a safety enhancement to the airport, to the users and to the passengers that fly in and out of BVU each year. The tower will provide an added layer of safety to the airport.”

In April 2018, the airport was approved to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration’s control tower program, meaning it could install an air traffic control tower. A tower is also part of the airport’s master plan update approved by City Council in 2018.

“Once the tower is staffed with air traffic controllers they will coordinate the takeoffs, landings, ground traffic and aircraft in flight within five miles of the airport,” said Adou. “Their primary purpose is to prevent collisions, organize and expedite the flow of air traffic. In addition, they can provide information and support for pilots.”

According to the city, the FAA determined the increasing number of arrivals and departures at the airport without a tower was concerning as well as the fact that both planes and helicopters arrive and depart at the same time.

In December 2020, then Airport Manager Willy Williamson said the airport had “well over 100,000” airport operations during the year. He said in his first four months on the job he had seen five near mid-air collisions between aircraft and a control tower would help prevent them.

Adou said the construction could begin after a tower siting study and design plans are complete.

“We hope construction will start before the end of next year, 2022,” she said. “No word on how long construction could take.”

The tower will cost over $5 million to construct, but almost 95 percent will be provided through an FAA grant. The remaining amount will come from the airport fund, according to Adou.

Once the tower is installed, the city will be responsible for maintaining it.

Adou estimated that cost to be $50,000 annually, and it would also come out of the airport fund. She said the fund as it is now can incorporate that cost.

“Staffing will be the responsibility of the FAA Contract Tower Program, at no cost to the city,” she added.

On Monday, Nov. 15, an in-person open house about the tower will be held at City Hall, 401 California Ave. from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Airport staff and airport consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates will be there to answer questions about and discuss the project.

Those who are unable to attend can submit questions or concerns at AirportAdmin@bcnv.org.

Since it was first announced, the tower has been met with disagreement from Mayor Kiernan McManus, who said he believed there are better ways to improve airport safety than installing a tower.

Other City Council members approved of moving forward with it.

The airport is also eligible to receive $1.8 million annually in grants from the FAA to help provide a safe environment for the flying public, according to the city.

“The annual award goes toward FAA eligible airport improvement projects that enhance safety, security and environmental concerns,” said Adou.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee tabled the proposal to combine Mitc ...
Schools to remain separate for now
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

No changes are coming yet to three schools in Boulder City despite a proposal within the Clark County School District to combine them into one campus.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen and Mayor Kiernan McMan ...
Request for more solar OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved rezoning 115 acres of land for solar development despite the Planning Commission’s recommendation that they deny it.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The house at 1415 Fifth Street has lights, fog, giant ...
Halloween Haunt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The house at 1415 Fifth Street has lights, fog, giant skeletons and other spooky fun to celebrate Halloween. The display is on from 6:30-9 every evening through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ervin Soto's restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a ...
Business Beat: Restaurant moves, expands menu
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Mexican seafood restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a new home on Boulder City Parkway.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Police Department is holding a “Know Your Limit” educ ...
Police event aims to reduce DUIs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department is taking a proactive approach to keeping drunk drivers off the streets with “Know Your Limit,” a nonenforcement education campaign.

(Getty Images)
Booster shots recommended
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, and the Food and Drug Administration authorized, booster shots for the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Now all three COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Janssen/Johnson &Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech — have approved booster recommendations.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board o ...
News for All
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

On Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board of Trustees and staff, from left, James Knowles, Rachel Hunt, director Kim Diehm, Jill Sweet, Andrea Dempsey and Jeff Breeden, far right, accepted a donation of bound copies of the Boulder City Review from Valerie Olsen, second from right, who handles display advertising and subscriptions for the paper. The past editions are available to the public to view or use for research.

Clark County School District The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee will d ...
Proposal would merge schools
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Three schools in Boulder City could be joined into one if a Clark County School District proposal is approved by its bond oversight committee.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Planning commissioners, from left, Steve Rudd, Paul M ...
Businessman: Reluctance to change code could cause crisis
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City funeral director said he is worried the community could experience a crisis because of the difficulties he is facing with expanding his facility.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Boulder City Review) Vice President Kamala Harris speaks abou ...
VP puts drought in national spotlight
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Vice President Kamala Harris made the climate change case for two Biden administration initiatives Monday, Oct. 18, with the declining water levels of Lake Mead as a backdrop.