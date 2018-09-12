Senior Center, Sept. 13

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll

▶ Friday: Roast beef, potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad bar, fruit, gingerbread

▶ Monday: Pork chops, yams, lima beans, salad, fruit cocktail

▶ Tuesday: Country-style beef over egg noodles, peas, fruit, roll

▶ Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, cottage cheese, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11:15 a.m. — Red Hats

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

12 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10 a.m. — Medicare education

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board of directors meeting

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

813 Arizona St., Boulder City, NV 89005