Clean, clean Boulder City
Saturday, volunteers got a 7 a.m. start for Shine Boulder City, hosted by Main Street Boulder City. The clean-up was an initiative through American 250 Nevada. Volunteers helped clean statues, benches and some business exteriors within the Historic Downtown District.
Saturday, volunteers got a 7 a.m. start for Shine Boulder City, hosted by Main Street Boulder City. The clean-up was an initiative through American 250 Nevada. Volunteers helped clean statues, benches and some business exteriors within the Historic Downtown District.
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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review