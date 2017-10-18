News Briefs

Second open meeting complaint filed against City Council

Resident Neal Siniakin filed an open meeting complaint with the Nevada attorney general’s office Friday in regards to what he called “the willful withholding of resumes, and other willful Nevada NRS 241 violations against the people of Boulder City, with the clearest intent” for the City Council meetings on Sept. 20 and Sept. 26 in which the council chose Steve Morris as the new city attorney.

In an email sent to city officials and residents, Siniakin said that resumes may have been withheld in order to make Morris look like the most qualified candidate.

The communications director for the Nevada attorney general’s office confirmed that a complaint had been filed. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Boulder City spokeswoman Sue Manteris said that the city had not received a complaint from the office.

New discussion group for veterans to start

Veterans Coffee & Conversations is a new opportunity for an open dialogue about issues raised in Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s 10-part documentary, “The Vietnam War.” Discussions will be held at Vegas PBS, 3050 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, at 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. The first one is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20.

The sessions will continue through June 15.

For information, call 702-799-0031 or email goalonline@vegaspbs.org.

Veterans will have access to exchange items online

Starting Nov. 11 all honorably discharged veterans, including those in Boulder City, will be able to shop online for items carried in Post and Base exchanges. The available merchandise is the same as what is found at a PX or BX.

There is also no sales tax and free shipping on purchases of $49 or more.

Veterans can enroll now by going to www.vetverify.com. The online exchanges can be reached at www.shopmyexchange.com.