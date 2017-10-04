News Briefs

Firefighters’ annual pancake breakfast set for Oct. 14

Boulder City Firefighter’s Association will host its annual pancake breakfast and open house at the local fire department from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, there will be time to explore and examine the equipment firefighters use and face painting.

The fire department is at 1101 Elm St.

Town hall meeting about utilities to be held Oct. 19

Councilman Warren Harhay will host his first town hall meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St. The topic of discussion will be the city’s utility rates and utility fund.

Information about the utility fund will be available and residents will have the opportunity to get questions answered.

All are welcome to attend.

Bridge repairs to result in lane closures on U.S. Highway 95

Drivers who travel between Boulder City and Henderson should note that the Nevada Department of Transportation will close two inside lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 95 between College Drive and Greenway Parkway in Henderson between 9 p.m. today, Oct. 5, and 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, for bridge repairs.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Lake Mead opens trails, lifts fire restrictions with fall’s arrival

With the arrival of fall, officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area have reopened several trails and lifted fire restrictions.

During the summer, more than 3 million people visited the park and more are expected now that temperatures have cooled.

Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring Canyon trails which were closed May 15, reopened Sunday, Oct. 1.

Although the restrictions are lifted and trails are opening, visitors are reminded to be aware of changing weather conditions. The temperatures in the canyons can be 10-20 degrees warmer. It is safest to hike in the morning, when temperatures are cooler. Hikers should bring at least a gallon of water per person.

Goldstrike Canyon is a very strenuous hike, requiring bouldering and climbing. It leads to Goldstrike and Nevada hot springs and the Colorado River. The area known as White Rock Canyon has multiple trails leading to the Arizona Hot Spring, Liberty Bell Arch and the Colorado River.

Seasonal fire restrictions were implemented June 1 across public lands in Southern Nevada public lands, but now are permitted in Lake Mead’s backcountry.

Several restrictions remain in place, including fires must be less than 3 feet in diameter; fires must be at least 10 feet away from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation; fires must be above ground; fires must be completely extinguished with water, doused and stirred; and rock rings must be taken apart.

In addition, there are seasonal restrictions to boating. Only vessels with 65-horsepower engines are less are permitted in Black Canyon between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach from now through Memorial Day.

For more information about the recreation area, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/index.htm.