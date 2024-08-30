Whatever you do, do it with love

Many people have fallen in love with Boulder City. While in a coffee shop recently I spoke with a couple of ladies. One of them was from Minnesota. Interesting coincidence isn’t it? Her daughter was from Henderson. I had to ask what brought them to Boulder City. Like so many other people they were enjoying the ambience of a small community.

Isn’t that why so many of us have the same feeling about Boulder City? I certainly had that feeling when I made the decision to move here in 1981 to accept a job at the Bureau of Reclamation as an economist. That was also likely the reason I ran for city council.

It was morning in America as Ronald Reagan was elected president of the United States. Every time we have a political campaign, we have a chance to decide what is the basis of our present and future reality, don’t we? What does 2024’s morning look like in America after both political parties have presented their evidence in national conventions? Both parties are aligned with their candidate, aren’t they? The resistance of both Republicans and Democrats to alternative realities seems particularly strong. So what is the difference between the two parties? Love. What is the basis of all our relations? Indeed, what is the basis of all of our lives? Love!

How many see consciousness as the basis of our decision-making processes? How many people see consciousness as the basis of our lives? What better reflection is there than one that assists in the art of communication? Many political wars have been fought over the lack of understanding between the parties involved, haven’t they? Our behavior as well as our perceptions are created from the impetus of consciousness.

Wouldn’t it be beneficial to better understand consciousness?

My parents’ friends were inquisitive, wanting to know what I was thinking and caring about. There was also a kindness in the etiquette of their behavior. Two factors are important to recognize. The first is that these kinds of conversations are not occurring as frequently as they were when I was a child. Love was established by my parents’ and their friends’ behavior, wasn’t it? Words exchanged over the Internet do not convey love, do they? Dr. Albert Mehrabian discovered that body language as well as tone of voice convey over 90% of any message. Mostly, those factors are not available while communicating on the internet, are they?

My work proceeded with the realization that neither I nor another human being could clearly comprehend each other until we were speaking in person, receiving the messages of the other person’s consciousness. Are you old enough to have noticed changes in America’s friendliness in casual situations where a conversation would have been likely? I most certainly do since I am 71 years old. As I grew up, I observed how friendly and interested my parents as well as their friends were in me as a child in Kansas.

Seldom do people talk about politics, religion, sex or money in public, do they? There is a reason for that. It is actually an aspect of the consciousness that most humans are or have. The predominant second ray of consciousness carries a reality of etiquette. That is a critical part of understanding human behavior since our cultural etiquette is developed from the interaction mostly of this consciousness. There are four other types of human consciousness.

With the presence of other types of consciousness, communicating for meaning requires physical presence since the presence of another human body creates a context for communication that is different than remote communication. I used to walk door to door talking to people about governing Boulder City before each and every election. Wasn’t that love?

Without others’ presence, we only have ourselves to interpret the intent of a conversation. Recall that communication with presence happened mostly automatically, prior to the advent of the Internet. There was also less polarization of ideas before the internet, wasn’t there? Why not seek the presence of others to enjoy a better understanding? If not, aren’t we missing the chance to share love while perpetuating human nature?

We have become humans acknowledging each other on the Internet without really knowing each other. We friend and (or) like each other instead of talking to each other, don’t we? Why not ask a person to talk to you in person before you like them or friend them? Without those kinds of conversations, we will lose touch with each other while losing touch with our human nature. Please consider the art of communication in consciousness before your next conversation. Our love depends upon it.

Eric L. Lundgaard, President, Aquarian Theosophy Foundation, Former Mayor and council member (1985 to 1997)