Vaccines necessary for return to activities

Spring has arrived with warming temperatures along with the usual winds. We are also beginning to see the warming of our local businesses with the downward trends of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiernan McManus

Spring has arrived with warming temperatures along with the usual winds. We are also beginning to see the warming of our local businesses with the downward trends of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spring Jam event was held last weekend and the Best Dam Barbecue will be coming at the end of the month. These events benefit the local (Boulder City) Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club (of Boulder City) as well many of our local businesses.

This is great news and truly welcome to see these events return. Guidelines for businesses now provide for up to 80 percent occupancy in restaurants, bars and others.

Formerly, the guidelines for occupancy were based on the number of people being infected with the virus. With the rate people are getting vaccinated the guidelines are now being based on the number of people that have been vaccinated.

The vaccination program began with vaccinating senior citizens as older residents were most at risk for serious illness or even death from the virus. Boulder City seniors responded to the threat of the virus quickly.

Our city firefighters, local hospital and many volunteers efficiently provided the shots for the much-needed protection to those most at risk. The Moderna vaccine has been the primary vaccine used here.

As supplies of the vaccine continued to increase, the vaccines were made available to younger age groups always at no cost. The city and local hospital now provide vaccines free to anyone age 18 and up. Call 702-293-9256 for an appointment.

Local pharmacies may have approved vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds. All of the vaccines are currently provided at no cost and no insurance is required.

Our community is currently around 50 percent of residents with at least one shot of the vaccines. That is a little over 6,000 eligible residents. The guidelines require at least 60 percent of residents with at least one shot to move to 100 percent occupancy.

The goal is to reach that level before June 1. We can get to that number with fewer than 1,000 more people getting the vaccine.

Doing so will prepare our community for a summer like we used to have. Children will be able to prepare for the next school year rather than being left in limbo of not knowing what to expect. Businesses can concentrate on their businesses and their customers rather than health concerns.

I do understand some people have questions and reservations about the vaccines. The Johnson &Johnson vaccine recently required additional evaluation when 15 people of the 7 million doses provided developed blood clots.

The Moderna vaccine that has been primarily used in Boulder City has not had similar reports. More than 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered now.

President (Donald) Trump understood how important vaccines would be to confront the COVID-19 virus. He directed billions of dollars toward Operation Warp Speed to have existing research focused against this virus. Several companies responded and provided tested solutions for public use.

President Trump and First Lady Melania (Trump) received their shots soon after the vaccines were ready in January of this year.

I encourage each person who has not yet received the vaccine to speak with their doctor or health care provider about the benefits of receiving the vaccine not only for themselves but also for their families, friends, co-workers and fellow residents.

Additionally, I would offer a request to business owners here to provide the opportunity to their employees to have paid time off to obtain the vaccine shots. The employee may need some additional paid time off after the shots as some people have had mild flu-like symptoms a day or two later.

Let’s work together as a community to get everyone eligible for the vaccines to take the shot and allow all us to get back to our lives, work and families. It has been so disheartening to see this newspaper include questionable information in recent columns that serves only to stretch out this pandemic.

We have the answer in the vaccines. We can help ourselves get our lives back and end the public health special requirements.

The Damboree this year should see our streets lined again for the Fourth of July parade followed by an evening of fireworks.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Kiernan McManus is mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to City Council in 2017.