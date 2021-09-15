92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Smart development key to sustainable future

By Debra March Special to the Boulder City Review
September 15, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
Henderson Mayor Debra March
Henderson Mayor Debra March

I commend my friend and colleague Mayor (Kiernan) McManus for his comments in the Boulder City Review on Sept. 1 regarding his focus on conservation to best serve the residents of Boulder City. Together, our cities have a long-standing commitment to conservation and sustainability.

Southern Nevada is expected to grow by 100,000 residents in the next two years, on our way to 3 million residents by 2035. The city of Henderson is known for prudent planning and smart development, and we have plans in place to address and accommodate future growth with sustainability in mind.

I would like to take this opportunity to share information with our neighbors in Boulder City related to the proposed annexation of portions of the Eldorado Valley, south of Railroad Pass. The city of Henderson received applications from property owners to annex approximately 150 acres known as the “Eldorado Rock & Sand LLC” property. The annexation and subsequent development are expected to eliminate any county mine and processing operations at this site.

The method to annex land in Nevada is prescribed by state law, which will continue to govern our actions in this matter.

The city of Henderson already supplies water to this property through an interlocal agreement with the Las Vegas Valley Water District. Annexation and development of the property will not leapfrog existing infrastructure, rather, the infrastructure has already been constructed in this area as part of our long-term strategic planning process.

A sewer main was constructed in the frontage road during construction of the I-11 project, paid for with private funding by the adjacent property owners in support of future development of the site and in anticipation of annexation of the property by the city of Henderson. Sewer flows from the property will be pumped to the city of Henderson’s wastewater reclamation facility for treatment and discharged to the Las Vegas Wash, which will conserve water and generate valuable return flow credits for our precious water supply.

As the gateway between Henderson and Boulder City, it is imperative that we plan now for development in Eldorado Valley to minimize the impact and maximize the value to our respective communities. Through responsible and thoughtful planning and community input we can develop the property in a way that benefits both our cities.

In November, I will join my colleagues on the City Council to discuss the proposed annexation and we welcome the Boulder City community to review the annexation documents, which will be posted at cityofhenderson.com, and provide any feedback.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Debra March is mayor of Henderson and serves as chair of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Regional Flood Control District. She has been a resident of Nevada for more than 40 years.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rose Ann Miele
Solutions to nation’s woes just take action
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What if you had solutions to a multitude of problems? Would you share what you knew or would you hesitate because the facts were contrary to the status quo?

Terrorists killed more than people
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Sept. 11 changed us. And not necessarily for the better.

Rod Woodbury
Dont let city become ‘Pothole Paradise’
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Two years ago at a public event, a friend got in my face and in an uncharacteristic, agitated voice said, “Fix my street!” Initially I thought he was joking. But after two attempts to change the subject, I realized he wasn’t laughing.

Court of public opinion too quick to judge
By Tanya Vece Special to the Boulder City Review

Most people know me for my former Throwback Thursday columns with the Boulder City Review and some people may know of me from my failed run for City Council. What people don’t know, however, is that I used to work for actor Johnny Depp through a contract I had running events at multiple properties on the Las Vegas Strip. I was Mr. Depp’s private dining planner for all of his Las Vegas trips, including events with his family.

Relax, it’s Labor Day
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Monday is Labor Day, and it’s somewhat ironic that a day devoted to celebrating the American workforce is a day that most of us strive to do anything but work.

Kiernan McManus
Options for conservation must be explored
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Fall weather will be a welcome change in the next few weeks, it has been a hot summer. Some of the hottest temperatures on record for Southern Nevada. And most of those records have been over the past few years. We can look at the changes in water levels at Lake Mead and know that things are very different from any other time in our lifetimes.

Agostini, Eagles Closet help those in need
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Since the new school year began at the beginning of the month, students and staff members at Boulder City High School have made a variety of changes to help ensure their health and welfare in the wake of COVID-19.

G. Kevin Savord
Water’s low cost makes it expendable
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Water is essential to life. Humans and every living species can go without many things but not without water; yet many take water for granted. We water our lawns, fill our swimming pools, wash our cars, take long showers, hose down our driveways and rarely even think about the costs involved. Why? Because water is too convenient and, most importantly, inexpensive.

Eric Lundgaard
City long devoted to conservation, environmental issues
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

The water level at Lake Mead fell to 1,068 feet in July 2021. That is the lowest level since the lake was first filled following the Hoover Dam’s dedication in 1935. This month, the federal government has declared a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time, triggering cutbacks in water allocations to surrounding states from the river.

Teachers’ impact lasts a lifetime
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s not very often that you get the chance to let someone know what an impact they made on your life, with perhaps the exception of your parents, if you’re lucky. This is especially true for teachers and mentors you’ve met early in your education or career because you may not realize until many years later what type of effect they had on your choices.