51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Set goals for community, as a community

By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review
January 19, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
Alycia Calvert
Alycia Calvert

As a not so closeted optimist, I like to think about those things I’ve succeeded in and, because I hate the word “failed,” those things that I haven’t succeeded in during the new year. This year I worked my butt off, I read a ton of books, I wrote a lot of stories, I had one published and few opinions posted here. I went to some cool places and met some incredible people and taught a few classes of amazing people.

After reflecting, I make goals for what I want to do better next year. How many books I want to read. Re-establishing diet and exercise goals after the holiday season’s excesses? A more important focus though, is what kind of human do I want to be, and what steps will bring me a bit closer?

As a community, the process could be the same. Consider, what should our goals be as citizens in a small community? What are the things we did well as citizens? What are things that could be improved?

One of the things I’ve always loved about our clean, green little town is the way we rally around citizens in need of help. Every time I look at the Boulder City community page (on social media) I see a post from someone in need, and by the time I click on the comments, the need has been filled four times over. Our community is incredibly generous, what a cool thing.

I also love when we rally around local businesses — Soda at the Nest, Boulder City Co. Store, Browder Bookstore, etc., and I apologize to all the important businesses I couldn’t include. I love you all! Making our town a desirable location for locals and tourists alike depends on our ability to support these businesses.

I think we’ve struggled this year with unity as a community. I’m not really interested in pinpointing all the places that division is occurring, or the reasons why. That is a cycle that could go on eternally. I’m more interested looking at incremental changes we can make as individuals that will impact our community as a whole.

My first thought is to listen and hear each other. There are plenty of hot takes flying around, but are we really listening to each other? It’s very easy to see a person’s belief in a controversial policy and associate the person as a whole with that feeling. When we ignore the nuanced, complexity behind these motivations is a setup. We create enemies out of neighbors because of our presumptions. The good news though is that it’s easy to get to know someone by having a real conversation and just asking questions with an intent to really learn about them.

In quoting Bill and Ted, my second thought is that we should be excellent to each other.

I’m not lying when I say I’m an optimist. I genuinely believe that people make decisions based on their perceived best course of action. Our life experience and biases ensure that the conclusions we come to will always be different, but the important part in bridging the divide is being generous in our interactions with and judgments of one another. If we can work harder to witness and acknowledge each other’s sincere efforts, it will go a long way.

There are other things for sure: a willingness to compromise, kindness, patience in mutual weakness, inclusivity, and perhaps most often overlooked, civility. Each of us will make our own resolutions – some will be written down, some may exist as an unspoken intention. Whatever those end up being, I hope that the needs of our little town are a part of (what is) considered.

My last thought is that unity doesn’t happen in spite of our differences, it occurs when people learn to acknowledge and utilize those differences to create strength.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Alycia Calvert is a longtime Boulder City resident. She has lived here with her husband and children for the past 15 years. She will graduate with her Master of Fine Arts in May, and is excited to get more time for writing. She loves hiking, biking, kayaking, supporting Boulder City’s small business community and thinking weird wandering thoughts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City’s past, future tied to lake
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Lake Mead, the gem in Boulder City’s backyard, is losing its gleam.

Rod Woodbury
Shift to even-year elections produces some oddities
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Our newest City Council members, Sherri Jorgensen and Matt Fox, took office only six months ago. So, it might seem much too early to start talking about city elections again. But this year marks a major change in Boulder City’s election cycle: a shift from odd-year elections to even-year elections. In other words, past city elections were held in odd-numbered years (for example, 2017, 2019 and 2021), but beginning this year they’ll take place in even years (2022, 2024 and so on).

Stick it to me
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I’m in heaven today. That’s because it’s National Sticker Day. It’s a day that I can happily pay tribute to one of my favorite obsessions: stickers.

Eric Lundgaard
Reid was true friend to city
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Few people know of the genius of Sen. Harry Reid. I was fortunate to get to know him from my position as mayor and council member of Boulder City. He was available to Boulder City residents and the citizens of Nevada regardless of which party they were affiliated with. I consider him to have been a friend.

Resolve to avoid resolutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A new year. A new you. Making New Year’s resolutions to improve yourself or your life is a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

Kiernan McManus
Path to move forward clear
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

I want to wish all the residents of Boulder City a new year that brings better times and allows us to move beyond the challenges and struggles we have had in the past year and more. We are tired and frustrated from the pandemic that has caused hardship and, for many, personal loss.

Memories made as time flies by
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

There are only a few hours left in 2021 and I don’t know how the others passed so quickly. It seems the older I get, the faster days fly by.

‘Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. Though my holiday baking has since expanded into the entire month of December so that more family and friends can enjoy the fruits of my labor, the true spirit of the message remains. I promise to stay knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, and wish all a sweet holiday season and new year.

G. Kevin Savord
Diversity more systemic than racism
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We live in the greatest country in the entire world. It has many inequalities and a number of negative attributes, but these are an exception, not the norm.

Grinches will not steal community’s spirit
By Fran Milne Special to the Boulder City Review

This is a story about a tree and the spirit of Christmas generated by one local neighborhood.