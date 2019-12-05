Savor special ‘Taste of Holidays’

Today is one of those days that I wish we could deliver more than just an ordinary two-dimensional newspaper.

It’s our annual Taste of the Holidays issue and it is packed full with stories about coming holiday activities throughout town as well as the winners of our annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest.

If only we could have attached a cookie or piece of candy with each newspaper. Or if there was a was to create scratch and sniff photographs. That would have given you a true feel for what our judges experienced sampling the more than 20 cookie and candy entries that were entered into our third annual event.

Once again the residents of Boulder City proved just how talented they are when it comes to culinary creations.

Last year’s winner in the cookie contest captured first place again this year. Kristy Gildner’s family favorite, Pecan Balls, were our judges’ favorite, too.

Second place, appropriately, went to a second-grader. Seven-year-old Noah Whitney made candy cane cookies that looked and tasted just like their candy counterparts. They had the perfect balance between cookie and mint candy. I imagine they would be ideal for dunking in a steaming cup of holiday cocoa.

This year we expanded the contest to include candy. It was a great decision because there are some excellent submissions.

Olivia Hull won first and second place with two wildly different entries. Her Christmas Cashew Clusters came in first place and her Heavenly Christmas Divinity came in second.

While tasty, what impressed judges the most about her cashew clusters was how simple they were to make. The chocolate-candy-cashew mixture can be made in a slow cooker. Just turn it on and forget about it for an hour. Her divinity truly was heavenly: sweet, creamy and practically light as a feather.

Congratulations go to all the winners. And I would heartily recommend you try making any of the recipes yourself. You won’t be disappointed. I guarantee it.

If you can pull yourself out of the kitchen long enough, be sure to attend any number of the holiday events in town. Again, you won’t be disappointed.

The festivities kick off tonight with the annual Luminaria and Las Posadas.

On Friday, the city will literally light up when the official Christmas tree is turned on for the first time this season.

Also being lit for the first time this year will be Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s Christmas house. It’s a gift these two special people give to the community each year.

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is a favorite of residents and visitors alike. It’s just one of many activities on Saturday. There are also cookies to be bought, pictures to be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Doodlebug and bazaar to visit, “snowballs” to throw, open house and boat parade at Lake Mead and trains to ride. I’m tired — yet excited — just thinking about it all.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Continuing throughout the month are plenty of other holiday events that you will not want to miss. Check out our list on page 14.

Enjoy this special Taste of the Holidays issue; it’s our gift to you this season.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.