Rifle and Pistol Club important to BC, region

September 8, 2023 - 3:00 pm
 

Buying, owning and carrying firearms is easy in Nevada. Every good gun owner will tell you that safe habits, a sense of caution and practice are critical for safe firearms ownership. Learning these values can help keep you – and the people around you – safe. Here in Boulder City, the Rifle and Pistol Club has been teaching safe handling and use of firearms for more than 60 years.

The City of Boulder City has made available city land to the Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club since 1961 to operate a shooting range. The city currently provides this land via lease for the price of $1 per year. In exchange, the lease requires that the membership fee for Boulder City residents be limited to $125 to join and a $75 for renewal, or $10 per two hours of use for non-members. In addition, the club is required to hold events open to participation from the residents of Boulder City who are not members.

There are about 3,000 members of the Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club. The objective, according to their bylaws, includes encouraging of organized activities: “with a view toward a better knowledge on the part of such citizens of the safe handling and proper care of firearms as well as improved marksmanship.”… “to forward the development of those characteristics of honesty, good fellowship, self-discipline, team play and self-reliance, which are the essentials of good sportsmanship and the foundation of true patriotism.”

The club offers a variety of training that challenges every level of sportsmen and sportswomen. Archery is offered for those who want to channel their inner Katniss (“The Hunger Games”) or Hawkeye (Marvel Comics). Junior courses welcome youth ages 11-20 to learn about firearms safety early in a safe, controlled environment, providing participants with the knowledge and skills to use rifles and shotguns safely. Rifle and pistol classes educate and challenge those with a bit more experience. And the club offers CPR and Stop the Bleed classes as part of its safety cache.

The spirit of the lease with the city is to provide a recreational benefit for Boulder City residents. We, of course, welcome members from all over, but Boulder City residents primarily should be managing and enjoying this resource that is provided by their city. The Board of the Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club is currently seeking four new members and I am encouraging our resident club members to apply to serve on the board. According to the bylaws, the vacancies may be filled by a majority vote by ballot of the members of the Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club in good standing present at a special meeting of the club.

Each candidate for director shall have been a:

• Member of the National Rifle Association for at least two (2) years;

• Member of the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, Incorporated or its predecessor the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club for at least two (2) years.

The election will be held at a special meeting scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the BRPC range classroom. Members qualified and interested in serving may nominate themselves by attending this meeting and indicating their interest in serving on the board. I hope Boulder City residents will take aim (pardon the pun) at joining the board. Our representation is important for not only the club, but also for our community.

