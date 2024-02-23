49°F
Opinion

Partnerships crucial to LMNRA

By Traci Decker National Parks Service
February 22, 2024 - 7:35 pm
 

In September 2023, Lake Mead National Recreation Area launched the More to Mead initiative. The project aims to deepen relationships with surrounding communities and tribes.

To accomplish this task, the park and partners seek to engage with the public to identify outdoor recreation opportunities beyond motorized boating. Ultimately, More to Mead seeks to sustain recreational opportunities and improve the economic interests of surrounding communities by planning for low-water scenarios. Identifying the wants of the Boulder City community will help the park prioritize projects that will engage the public in new and unique ways.

More to Mead is a collaboration between partners, and each organization brings a unique outlook in promoting outdoor recreation. The National Park Service Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program is focused on conservation. According to the organization’s website, its goal is to “support locally led outdoor recreation and conservation projects by assisting communities in developing or restoring parks, conservation areas, rivers, and wildlife habitats.”

Get Outdoors Nevada, Lake Mead’s official philanthropic partner, is the second key partner promoting outdoor activities. This nonprofit aims to connect all Nevadans to the state’s outdoor experiences through education programs, conservation events, and outdoor initiatives, including “Love Lake Mead” featuring our park. Their website states that their goal is to “Connect people of all ages and backgrounds to the outdoors by providing opportunities to experience, learn about, and care for our natural and urban outdoor space.”

The More to Mead project is also supported by the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition. The group is dedicated to “fostering connections and collaborations between businesses, nonprofits, and other stakeholders to build a more robust outdoor industry.”

Though Boulder City is a hotspot for tourism, the park and partners want to identify ways to maintain it well into the future.

The park and partners are working with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which recently received a Travel Nevada 3D tourism and marketing analysis award. Funding from the award was used to hire a consulting firm to work with community stakeholders to formalize community ideas through a steering committee and focus groups. The Chamber’s goals complement the NPS More to Mead initiative, and the two programs are joining forces to receive public comment.

“Boulder City residents value the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and its many amenities for outdoor enthusiasts, drawing millions of people to our community every year. Public input on a sustainable future is critical to a stronger community and improving quality of life for the area,” said Taylour Tedder, city manager of Boulder City.

To collect public input, Lake Mead NRA and partners are inviting all residents of Boulder City to participate in a community outreach event on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center at 900 Arizona Street. Please join the discussion to identify the community’s ideas on improving tourism while keeping the spirit of Boulder City alive. The objective is to identify new outdoor recreation projects highlighting activities other than motorized boating while promoting economic interests.

For questions about More to Mead, contact Stefani Dawn at stefani_dawn@nps.gov.

