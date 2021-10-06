65°F
Opinion

Papers’ role in community recognized

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
October 6, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 

This week newspapers large and small across the country are celebrating National Newspaper Week.

The observance — the 81st annual — aims to recognize newspapers, their employees and the contributions they make to the communities they serve. It is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers.

While it’s nice to have a special week to commemorate what newspapers provide, serving the community and reporting on what happens in Boulder City is what we do every day with award-winning results.

It seems fitting that this year’s theme, “Community Forum,” which highlights newspapers’ roles as government watchdogs and places to get community news, comes on the heels of one of the biggest events in our community: Art in the Park.

This past weekend thousands of people descended on the four downtown parks to shop, stroll and socialize. We are happy to see that community events are returning to our parks, streets and buildings, and we look forward to sharing details about them with you.

We have been working diligently to keep up with the ever-changing situation in our community since March 2020 when the pandemic hit in full force. And while we have not yet returned to our office on a regular basis, we haven’t let that deter us from reporting on the community. I assure you that we are here to serve and inform the community.

It’s a duty that has been handed down since Boulder City’s earliest days and one we take seriously.

We were reminded once again about the importance of community news last month at the annual Nevada Press Association convention. While there, we read about Hall of Fame member Elton Garrett, who our junior high is named after.

Garrett was a newspaperman with the Las Vegas Evening Review-Journal who started reporting on the birth of the city in 1929. Two years later, he moved to Boulder City to become managing editor and a one-man news bureau for the Boulder City Journal, an edition of the Review-Journal.

Among his duties, Garrett wrote a column titled “Nuggets of Boulder Color” that chronicled the town’s history through stories about folks building the dam.

Today, we launch a new series of articles, “Boulder City Nuggets,” that carries on that tradition.

These “Nuggets” are little gems that showcase the people who help make our community run. They are store clerks, bank tellers, restaurant employees, hair stylists and others — people you rely on to get things done. Those who you may see every day but know nothing about.

They are crucial, treasured parts of our community, just as you are.

This newspaper is a forum for the community, a place where ideas and views can be exchanged.

That exchange is a vital part of what we do, so we invite you to become involved. It’s easy. You can share an opinion through a letter to the editor, share details of an upcoming event or suggest a candidate for an upcoming Boulder City Nuggets feature. All you have to do is email us at news@bouldercityreview.com. Or, you can call me directly at 702-586-9523.

Recognizing newspapers as a community forum this week is a well-intentioned goal, but for us it’s our everyday mantra.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Kiernan McManus
Conservative growth preferred
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

One of the most consistent concerns a majority of Boulder City residents have expressed for decades is that our town maintain conservative growth. That conservative growth has benefited our residents in many ways.

Courtesy photo Boulder City resident, former mayor and councilman Eric Lundgaard has announced ...
City leaders need more pride in landscape maintenance
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

I have noticed that normal city maintenance has received less attention as the city continues to grow. In the past, the city took better care of problems associated with maintenance. The maintenance issue I see as critical are the trees along Adams Boulevard west of Buchanan Boulevard, as well as the trees north of Adams on Veterans Memorial Drive.

G. Kevin Savord-December 2019
Luxury purchases support many workers
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

It appears that much higher taxes are on the horizon for corporations and wealthy individuals. “Tax the rich” is often proclaimed and, most recently, painted on a congresswoman’s dress.

Henderson Mayor Debra March
Smart development key to sustainable future
By Debra March Special to the Boulder City Review

I commend my friend and colleague Mayor (Kiernan) McManus for his comments in the Boulder City Review on Sept. 1 regarding his focus on conservation to best serve the residents of Boulder City. Together, our cities have a long-standing commitment to conservation and sustainability.

Rose Ann Miele
Solutions to nation’s woes just take action
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What if you had solutions to a multitude of problems? Would you share what you knew or would you hesitate because the facts were contrary to the status quo?

Terrorists killed more than people
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Sept. 11 changed us. And not necessarily for the better.

Rod Woodbury
Dont let city become ‘Pothole Paradise’
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Two years ago at a public event, a friend got in my face and in an uncharacteristic, agitated voice said, “Fix my street!” Initially I thought he was joking. But after two attempts to change the subject, I realized he wasn’t laughing.

Court of public opinion too quick to judge
By Tanya Vece Special to the Boulder City Review

Most people know me for my former Throwback Thursday columns with the Boulder City Review and some people may know of me from my failed run for City Council. What people don’t know, however, is that I used to work for actor Johnny Depp through a contract I had running events at multiple properties on the Las Vegas Strip. I was Mr. Depp’s private dining planner for all of his Las Vegas trips, including events with his family.

Relax, it’s Labor Day
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Monday is Labor Day, and it’s somewhat ironic that a day devoted to celebrating the American workforce is a day that most of us strive to do anything but work.

Kiernan McManus
Options for conservation must be explored
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Fall weather will be a welcome change in the next few weeks, it has been a hot summer. Some of the hottest temperatures on record for Southern Nevada. And most of those records have been over the past few years. We can look at the changes in water levels at Lake Mead and know that things are very different from any other time in our lifetimes.