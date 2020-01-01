50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

New year brings many reasons to celebrate

By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor
January 1, 2020 - 11:32 am
 

Happy new year, Boulder City! As we enter the new decade, I would like to remind the residents of our great town that we will be celebrating a birthday on Jan. 4. It is the 60th anniversary of the incorporation of Boulder City as a municipality.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, which takes place between 6 and 8 p.m. at the city recreation center, 900 Arizona St. Many thanks to Jill Lagan and her staff at the chamber as well as longtime resident Bill Rackey for keeping this important date for our community in our memory.

There were many important dates and milestones in the establishment of Boulder City as the community that it is now. From the original act of Congress in 1928 for the Boulder Canyon project and the completion of Hoover Dam in 1935, our city has had an interesting path.

There were attempts following the completion of Hoover Dam to end control of the city by the federal government and allow the residents to form their own city government. A majority of residents preferred the benefits the government already provided and the enforcement of laws against gambling, alcohol and prostitution. Las Vegas was already pursuing the marketing that would make it the entertainment capital of the world.

But the time came when Congress signed the Boulder City bill in September 1958. The final documents were signed on Jan. 4, 1960, and Boulder City became self-governing for the first time in its history.

The central discussion among residents has always seemed to remain the same: pursue growth or maintain the small-town qualities gifted to Boulder City in 1960. The first 20 years of self-governing for the town had it double or more in size. By 1979, citizens passed the first of the initiatives that would become known as controlled growth.

While residents had put off self-governing for many years following the completion of Hoover Dam, the majority of people have taken the responsibility for determining the direction of the city very seriously since that time. There have been many challenges to maintaining the direction the majority of residents prefer. But the benefits that were constructed with Hoover Dam have allowed this community to prosper in ways that do not require large-scale residential growth.

The growth of renewable energy projects has provided a steady source of revenue for this community. Additional projects are under construction or in the final planning stages. These projects are directly related to the transmission lines and corridors that were established during the construction of the dam. The financial outlook for the city is strong if we understand that growth does not always have to mean housing and commercial development.

Of course, there are opportunities to see changes in our city that will be positive for the community. We already enjoy a wide range of activities here, including the ability to take a leisurely stroll.

We are currently experiencing the building of more homes over a period of about three years than we have seen in more than the past 20 years. We have seen several local businesses invest in remodeling projects and a couple of new businesses start up here recently. A second grocery store remains a challenge because of the downsizing in the grocery business. There has been some interest, and this will be pursued.

The impact of the Interstate 11 bypass was a real concern for many businesses and residents. Some businesses did have a loss of revenue. The overall impact has not been as dire as some feared. Now that information for the past year is in the books, we can begin to determine how best to make up for the losses and pursue the successes.

We have much to look forward to in the coming year as a community. I hope we all keep in mind the significant efforts made by so many in making this a great place to live. We ask a great deal from our community. There are many who have contributed so much to make that possible. Let’s all remember to give as good as we get. See you Saturday.

Kiernan McManus is the mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to the City Council in 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Too many dates gets confusing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

And so it begins. Today is the second day of the new year and it’s time for me to get my calendars in order. Yes, there’s supposed to be an “s” after calendar, because one just never seems to be enough.

Dave Nelson
Building’s moniker traced to its slogan
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As deadline approached, Amy reminded me that the two of us had frequently puzzled over that long, old, cream-colored building on the west side of U.S. Highway 93 just north of Buchanan Boulevard: the one with “Safety First” emblazoned in big white letters at the roof line. What was that all about?

(Ed Knapp) The remains of a tent and discarded bottles are among the debris left by homeless pe ...
Homelessness must be addressed
By Ed Knapp Special to the Boulder City Review

The United States currently spends more on health care than any other industrialized nation. Yet, the U.S. trails in life expectancy, infant mortality and unmanaged diabetes.

Welcome 2020; let it roar
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s hard to believe that at this time next week it will already be the second day of a new year. Where did the past 365 days go?

Columnist will document veterans memorials
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As a journalist, author and filmmaker, much of my recent work has evolved around reporting on veterans and military issues. I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge about those topics as they relate to Nevada in particular. Because of that and other details of my experience, I have been tasked by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to locate, research the history of, and photograph the dozens of veterans memorials that are situated throughout the state. The collected information will appear on the NDVS website.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.

Rose Ann Miele
Knowledge shared by Progressives a true gift
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

This year I got an early Christmas present. From out of nowhere, a friend asked if I wanted to write articles for a nonprofit organization. I had never heard the name Real Progressives, but said I’d be interested if I could write about homeless issues.

G. Kevin Savord-December 2019
City’s slower pace of life requires acclimation
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boating friends of ours introduced us to Lake Mead back in the late ’70s or early ’80s (before kids), when we would travel out from our home in Southern California with our tiny ski boat and stay in Echo Bay.