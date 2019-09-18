82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Museum is about more than just choo choos

By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review
September 18, 2019 - 2:53 pm
 

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum co-sponsored a rather unusual community briefing in a facility on Yucca Street on Sept. 12.

It started at the museum depot with the iconic heavy metal clank, and then the three-car train started moving east on the tracks almost to U.S. Highway 93. Aboard was an impressive entourage of persons interested in the renovation and expansion of the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum and linear park.

You’ve probably heard about the expansion plans for the railroad museum, but chances are, like me, you didn’t quite know what this was all about. Public works skeptics perhaps have said, “I’ve seen the trains before; why do we need another government boondoggle to tie up traffic?” “I heard it will cost $30 million; that would almost buy us that fancy damn swimming pool” or “I thought they learned their lesson not to try to get our voters to approve something so expensive.”

I learned on the train that the money mostly comes from Nevada bonds approved by voters in 2001 so it will not even affect the state’s general fund. A reallocation of those funds was unanimously approved four months ago so they would be used specifically for our project.

Boulder City won’t have a chance to vote no on this issue. Nor to redirect it to a viable swimming pool or to lower utility bills. The bucks won’t appear for a couple of years yet, but we are assured it is a done deal.

As I jumped aboard the train, I was soon welcomed by a smiling Lisa LaPlante, the city’s communications manager. “Are you going to write about us, Mr. Nelson?” This was especially charming since I had met her only once before when she spoke to the Romeo group months ago and there had been no signup sheet for this ride. So either she has a world-class memory for faces or she identified me from the wrinkly old man picture that accompanies this column.

Our first stop was a few blocks toward Buchanan Boulevard while a series of speakers filled us in on the general plan and the 9,700-square-foot visitor center that will be built immediately west of Boulder City Parkway (U.S. Highway 93), where it turns north. The designs look magnificent. Everything will be built with history in mind since the railroad was a necessary and integral part of Hoover Dam construction, which was the sole reason for building Boulder City.

The Railroad Museum has even acquired one of the original engines that served the dam construction.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is designing a paved street behind the existing shops from Yucca east to the visitors center, to be built next year.

As the train turned and headed west along the tracks we saw what is to become the linear park and the land north of the highway, all the way out to Railroad Pass. Plans call for a new, concrete hiking/biking trail to meet up with the existing 34-mile River Mountain Loop Trail so the museum will be linked to Boulder City, Henderson, Lake Mead and the dam. The trail extension was not formally connected to the museum expansion or the current rehab of Boulder City Parkway, but planners were cognizant of each other and the result is going to be amazing and should bring new tourists to our town.

We highballed it out behind the Railroad Pass Casino to view the rail and bicycle bridges that were built over Interstate 11. The city of Henderson is expected, by early December, to finalize permission for the trains to cross the bridge into Henderson and about a mile beyond. That’s an important mile as it takes riders in sight of the Las Vegas Strip for nighttime viewing. Hopes are to eventually open the route, at least, all the way to the Fiesta Henderson casino, seven days a week.

Speakers and prominent passengers included Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber; Peter Barton, administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History; Keegan Littrel, Boulder City public works director; Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson; and Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges.

As we disembarked, I remarked to Gibson that the amazing scope of this will transform Clark County. He enthusiastically agreed.

Dave Nelson retired to Boulder City in 2003 after a career with the FICO score company. He is vice president for the local Sons of Norway.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smith’s, Burk’s legacies live on
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week marked the passing of two people who played key roles in Boulder City’s history.

Rose Ann Miele
Green New Deal aims to improve lives
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

A few weeks ago, I went into a bar at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. As I walked in, I was greeted by three Boulder City gentlemen I hadn’t seen in some time. Of course, the first thing they asked was why I was in a bar at two in the afternoon. I explained I was having a meeting, and they hadn’t seen me because I had been really busy with some serious “stuff.”

Letters on writing desk
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Committee will bring needed details about pool, finances

Slow, steady a winning combination
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s been said that if you slow down they will catch you. I didn’t really know who they were or why that would be a bad thing until last week.

Gun control not answer to violent crimes
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

If you did not grow up in an alcoholic, addict-enabling, dysfunctional environment, you are living in one now.

National splash leads to fraudster’s capture
By Tanya Vece TBT by Tanya

It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t appreciate a great mystery, which is why I am so intrigued by Boulder City’s tie to the documentary-style TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.” One of my readers, Carole Neat, recently emailed me a tip about a shyster businessman who swindled millions of dollars from investors only to be caught at a local hotel.

Kiernan McManus
Election campaign never ends
By Kiernan McManus

It seems that campaigns never end anymore either at the local or national level. But elections do occur and the citizens have an opportunity to select the people they believe will best represent their interests. Boulder City held a municipal election in June that brought changes to four of the five positions on the City Council. Some members were chosen by clear majorities and one position came down to a name being selected in a drawing.

Dave Nelson
Some things will be greatly missed
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As our departure for Texas looms closer, there are a few contacts we have had in Boulder City that I particularly want to mention with my thanks. In many of those cases, we’ll be leaving an empty chair and just perhaps one of you out there would like to look into joining the team.

Retreat was real stand-up event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

As you read this, I am standing at my newly cleaned desk. You might wonder why I am sharing such trivial and unimportant information. Well, it turns out it’s not so trivial and not so unimportant.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Renewable energy helps Boulder City shine the way forward
By Jill Rowland-Lagan Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City has long led the state in the development and deployment of clean energy. From solar panels parked on our carport roofs to electric vehicle charging stations dotting our highway, Boulder City has always welcomed innovative, affordable clean energy. We serve as a clear example of the benefits Nevada can experience now that we’ve passed a bill doubling down on renewable energy through a renewable portfolio standard of 50 percent by 2030.