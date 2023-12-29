46°F
Opinion

MES focuses on attendance

By Tracy Echeverria Mitchell Elementary School Principal
December 28, 2023 - 7:40 pm
 

As the winter break ends, it is the hope of all of us who serve the Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary School community that everyone has enjoyed this precious time together.

On Jan. 2, the staff and students will return to the school ready to continue working toward our goal that every student will show growth throughout the year in reading and math. I am happy to report that we are on our way to achieving this important goal with each of our students.

One of our other school goals is to improve daily student attendance. Daily attendance is essential because teachers and students are able to impact student achievement most effectively when all students are able to be at school every day.

According to AttendanceWorks.org, missing as few as two days a month can impact student reading. Missing a day or two every few weeks can cause students to fall behind. Due to the collaborative nature of learning, absences affect individual students and the classroom as a whole.

As a Leader In Me Lighthouse School, Mitchell Elementary practices the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. We remember our mission to create kind and successful leaders using these habits during our daily morning meeting. Every day there are opportunities to practice our habits individually and collaboratively.

A great example of this is school attendance. Attending school daily is a great example of individual commitment to beginning with the end in mind and putting first things first. When students attend school regularly, opportunities to synergize increase student and classroom learning.

We all know that missing school sometimes is inevitable, but as we begin this new year, I hope that we are all able to make regular school attendance a priority. Daily attendance helps students feel better about school and themselves and puts them on the path to continue to achieve through high school and beyond.

To begin building today’s successful students and tomorrow’s leaders, our teachers consistently teach the standards with a focus on leadership and the Seven Habits. Thank you for continuing to support our school and community as we work together to create the best learning opportunities for all of our students.

I’d like it from both sides, now
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Warning: We are gonna take the scenic route again on this one. It’s gonna seem unrelated to local stuff, but we’ll get there in the end. Sorry, not sorry.

Pets: Think first, then adopt
By Ann Inabnitt

I really love this time of year. It always takes me back to my younger days — seeing the holiday decorations, eating all of the amazing cooking, and watching the smiles on kids’ faces as they open their gifts — there is no feeling quite like it. This year, as you consider gifts for loved ones, I have some requests before you decide on a pet as a gift.

Be Still and Know
By Rod Woodbury

Our world is so noisy and distracting. Confusion and contention abound. Discordant voices constantly compete for our attention. The modern war of words is incessant and tumultuous. Media’s cacophony of newscasters, influencers, and evangelists seems never-ending.

“No one grows up wanting to live on the streets.”
By Joe Hardy

Recently, I learned of a very large family that had fallen on hard times. I don’t know where they are from, but like thousands of other families in Southern Nevada, they were unsure of where to turn for help. They went into survival mode, camping in the desert not far from our community to keep their young children safe, the kind of distress that some people try not to notice as they pass by.

You can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A topic that’s been on the minds of several as of late, including city staff and council, has been short-term vacation rentals and whether or not to allow their existence in Boulder City.

The Consciousness of Love
By Eric Lundgaard

Where did love go? The kindness in our world seems to have dissipated. When I go into a coffee shop, I witness almost everyone distracted from other human beings by their cell phone or computer.

Just call me Ron-Boy
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As some of you know, I grew up here in Boulder City having started school in sixth grade at Garrett Junior High.