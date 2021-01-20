50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Mayor’s medical advice lacks expertise

By Stephen Bausch Special to the Boulder City Review
January 20, 2021 - 2:34 pm
 

Mayor (Kiernan) McManus,

Or do I address you as MD McManus? Reading the last paragraph of your December (opinion column) and the first paragraph of you January (opinion column) , makes me think you are the new doctor in town, ready to dispense prescription advice for the masses. I have it on good authority that Mother Nature is not pleased with your advice.

But let me first see if I am being fair to you. You seem to follow the logic that we have a worldwide problem and the solution is in the hands of man to correct. Who (WHO) started this problem? Well that is a question many countries are asking. Is it a true natural virus, or a man-made concoction from one of the many labs in the world? The jury is still out because China, where it escaped, is not letting anyone in the door to investigate.

If it was man-made and put together in a lab, it would not then have a genesis in nature and therefore cannot be traced to its origin. Think of the time they traced Ebola or some other disease to one cow somewhere in the USA. But if the virus was created in a lab, then nothing can be traced. If it was created by man with no beginning in nature, how do we create a vaccine to reverse its effects?

If we can not find what it is made of, how do we fight it? Do not vaccines have to incorporate something from the virus to make it effective? If you cannot identify the virus, how are you going to vaccinate against it? Or do we use the blind man in a room full of trouble, wielding a shotgun and shooting at everything he cannot see, hoping to get out alive?

Now if the virus is natural, then why do we not call in Mother Nature for advice? Certainly she can come up with something more simple and more effective than a shot in the arm that will try to give you some defense against a virus, with all the added man-made chemicals in it, like aluminum and mercury (somehow needed to help the injection find its way into your system). After all, a natural virus starts in nature.

Well guess what? Mother Nature suggests you build a healthy immune system, your first and best line of defense for most everything. But wait! This goes against everything we are being told. Stay inside, social distancing, mask wearing, get tested, (what most virologists and scientists can tell you is no defense at all). How well is that working for you? Seems every time you turn around some new regulation is being added.

The number of humans who have died from COVID do not justify a pandemic and shutting down the world and the economy. Smells more like a control measure to usher in a new plan. A plan we may not want to accept. For the benefit of those who follow MD McManus, you can have my vaccination; I will not be needing it. Mother Nature has given me what I need to stay healthy and survive the COVID and the next great hoax, until my time runs out.

I learned my lesson in the ’60s and ’70s from MD TV. You don’t fool with Mother Nature. Kiernan McManus, I would stick to your day job. It sounds like you have your hands full right now and you do not need someone who followed your every medical safety advice, and still got COVID, chasing you through City Hall.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rose Ann Miele
Job guarantee would help millions
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Do you get tired of all the suffering and dying we cause each other? I sure do. What do we do about it? Here’s what I do: read and learn. I read and learn how we can solve problems, not just talk, rant and rave on social media and share unfounded opinions with others.

Pets have special place in our hearts, lives
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Over $95.7 billion — no, it’s not how much we spent on recent elections — it’s how much we Americans spend each year on our pets, our “fur babies,” our “four-footed friends,” “our cuddly companions,” our… well, you get the picture.

Eric Lundgaard
Trump doesn’t require reality to act
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Is America finally able to understand the consciousness of Donald Trump based on his behavior? To assist, I am able to ascertain the consciousness of human beings according to Theosophical tradition.

Varying opinions vital to democracy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Periodically, I have to remind readers that the “articles” featured on this page are not news stories. They are opinion pieces.

Time to focus on truth
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

We are into the first week of a new year that brings new promises and continuing challenges. Of great promise are vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. The city has already received and administered hundreds of doses to health care workers and first responders. The progress that will be made depends on how many doses of the vaccine are available. The city paramedics and the hospital staff will work to provide the vaccine based on the priorities established at the state level. More information is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

Here’s to a better 2021
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Today is the last day of 2020. I know I am not the only one who is eager to see this year end.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, enjoying the fruits of my labor after spending a week’s vacation knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.

G. Kevin Savord
Public schools need to open
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the library, post office, police department and public schools have in common? They are all owned by the citizens. All are open for business except, of course, schools. Schools in particular were built using funds collected from taxes that all of us paid. All of the expenses to run these institutions along with teacher’s salaries are paid by us as well.

Rose Ann Miele
Celebrate power to get things done
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

As I write this, a picture comes into my mind. It’s a Sunday in December, 22 years ago, when I wrote my first holiday piece for the Boulder City News and the Henderson Home News. It was the day after the Boulder City Christmas parade. It was 7 a.m.; I was sitting at my desk typing and a light snow was falling.

Are we circumventing city’s advisory committees?
By Harold Begley Special to the Boulder City Review

I find that the formation of the city’s municipal pool ad hoc committee, chaired by Mayor (Kiernan) McManus with Councilman (James Howard) Adams serving as the vice chairman, to provide recommendations to the City Council regarding the proposed three ballot questions associated with a new aquatic center can easily lead to a violation of the open meeting law.