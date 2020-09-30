93°F
Opinion

Make your vote count

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
September 30, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

From the very beginning of our country, voting for those who will govern us has been an intrinsic principle.

The Declaration of Independence states that “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.”

Since 1776, thousands of Americans have fought for, died for and defended the right to vote and have a say in who represented them. It’s a right that we shouldn’t take lightly or ignore.

Though we, as a nation, have wrestled with who should actually have that right during the decades, it’s now commonly accepted that any U.S. citizen 18 or older — with a few exceptions for felons and those who are mentally incapacitated — and who meets their state’s residency requirements can cast their ballot on Election Day.

We are just 33 days away from Election Day, and only 16 days away from the start of early voting.

And while there are no Boulder City-only races or ballot questions that must be decided this November, there are many important races that we should weigh in on.

Aside from the most obvious, the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, we will be casting our votes for representatives in Congress and the State Assembly, on educational boards and who will preside over our court cases.

There also are several proposals for amendments to the state constitution.

As in the past, the Boulder City Review will not endorse any candidates or take a position on any ballot issue. We will, however, urge you to take part in the voting process.

Your participation is vital. Though it doesn’t happen often, there have been about a dozen instances where one vote made a difference. There also have been several elections won by ever-so-slim margins.

And fortunately, there is still time to register for this year’s election. But not much.

Residents of Clark County have until Tuesday, Oct. 6, to register by mail or in person. This is also the last day to update an existing voter registration in case there are any changes that need to be recorded such as moving to a new residence.

Between Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Thursday, Oct. 29, locals can register or update an existing registration online through the secretary of state’s office, though there are a few limitations.

Starting Oct. 14, the county elections department is no longer required to send out sample ballots for new or updated online registrations. And, after Oct. 15, newly registered voters will not be given a regular ballot; instead they will only be able to vote a provisional ballot by appearing in person at an early voting center or on Election Day at a vote center.

So, you can see, time is of the essence. Make sure your vote counts.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

