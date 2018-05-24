Letters to the Editor, May 24

Many contributed to success of preservation event

I would like to thank the community of Boulder City for their overwhelming response to the recent Historic Preservation Day sponsored by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, city of Boulder City and Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. It was a fun day for all.

The line for the tour of the historic Six Companies Lodge owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power just kept coming. We squeezed in tours all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The excitement that the citizens generated to see this architectural masterpiece was well worth the planning and implementation of the workshop.

You would have enjoyed seeing the behind-the-scenes view of Roger and Roseanne Shoaff from the Boulder Dam Hotel as they packed up picnic lunches like the one that the workers at the Hoover Dam site might have had. Lunch was terrific.

Heidi Swank descended on us with her expertise in historic preservation as she managed our very distinguished guest panelists. They offered many unique suggestions for the future of Boulder City as we have turned a corner to make historic preservation a priority.

Ray Turner, a member of the Historic Preservation Committee, supervised tours of the water filtration plant as well as worked with the Boulder City Art Guild as citizens placed their vote for the first-, second- and third-place paintings of the plant.

Old friends and new friends were made as conversation was turned to what makes or our city a destination for tourists young and old, and a lovely place to live.

We hope to see you again next year as we continue to make historic Boulder City a highlight for the future.

Linda Graham

Vice chairman,

Historic Preservation Committee

Set aside time to recognize holiday tribute to Mary

Let’s not forget what May 31 is all about. It is the (Roman Catholic) Blessed Mary’s feast day of the visitation. This day is also my birthday (I was born under a lucky star).

Too often we forget that the real reason for this holiday is to honor Mary. Once upon a time her statues would be a common sight in front yards, but not anymore.

Here’s a tidbit of forgotten trivia. Can you name the Elvis Presley movie where, in one particular scene, Elvis and his character bride-to-be hold hands in front of a statue of Blessed Mary, which was clearly visible in the background? Give up? The move is “Kid Galahad.”

Even Elvis remembered Mary. How about you and I? Can we take a moment this May 31 for some quiet time to remember Mary (and also wish me a happy birthday)?

Bobby Morrow

Student appreciates information about state

Dear people of the great state of Nevada,

A couple of weeks ago I had a letter to the editor published in this newspaper. It said I was doing a state report on Nevada and asked you to send me some information.

Your response was overwhelming. I have tried my best to send a personal thank you to everyone, but if you sent something and have not received a personal letter, please know how much I appreciate the time, thought, effort and money that you took to help me with my project. I learned so much and I will never forget this experience.

On May 18 we had a big “State Fair” where we got to display the information and items we received. The people of the great state of Nevada were well-represented. Thank you again.

Walter Smith

Charlotte Latin School

Charlotte, North Carolina