Letters to the Editor, June 20

Watch water before making plans to grow

There was so much conjecture concerning the purchase of the Eldorado Valley during the 2019 election. I bought the Eldorado Valley in July 1995. I worked on the issue for 10 years beginning in 1985 when I was first elected the Boulder City Council.

I had wondered why the city had not attempted to purchase the land since it was obvious that it would be developed at some point in time. Given the status and attitude of Boulder City toward growth and development, I knew that Boulder City would want to make all development decisions associated with that 170 square miles of land.

Bruce Woodbury and I were both members of the Eldorado Valley Advisory Group when Boulder City made the purchase. The first right of refusal to purchase the valley, according to the legislation of 1958, was with the state of Nevada. Jon Porter and I lobbied the state legislature to ensure that Boulder City could purchase the valley. Clark County had the second right of refusal while a municipal government of Nevada was third. Woodbury made sure that the county was not desirous of purchasing the Eldorado Valley.

The Colorado River Commission procured a report in 1960 entitled “Master Plan for the Development of the Eldorado Valley.” It stated that 100,000 acre-feet of water could be made available to the developer of the valley. At that time, it was one-third of the allotment of water from the Colorado River. Boulder City did not receive even 1 acre-foot of water from the Colorado River Commission or the Southern Nevada Water Authority above the original 18,000 acre-feet the city received in 1991.

It should be obvious that developing the Eldorado Valley must be done with an eye on our water.

Eric Lundgaard

Editor’s note: When he was mayor of Boulder City, Eric Lundgaard facilitated the purchase of the Eldorado Valley and signed the agreement; he did not personally buy the land.

Public’s interest must be top priority for officials

The frivolous complaint filed by Fritz McDonald against a Boulder City public group made a big splash in the Boulder City Review. One short week later, the complaint was dropped by the Nevada secretary of state. But this weak and ultimately counterproductive attempt at a public smear was obvious.

We have seen this kind of thinking before on the Boulder City Planning Commission, specifically by Randy Schams and Jim Giannosa. Do you remember the famous “What happens when the mob rules” article by Giannosa in the Boulder City Review? (It was) another blatant attempt by a Boulder City Planning commissioner (chairman) to smear the public.

While they have both stepped down, McDonald remains. His actions show that his duty to hold the public trust and avoid conflicts between public and private interests have not been upheld (in violation of NRS 281A.020 (1), I might add).

Clearly, it is time to do a little housekeeping at the city. Those that don’t support the public interest, as has been expressed in the last two elections, support some minority interest or their own. This does not make the voting public a mob or a political action committee. The public interest is supposed to be a top priority. It’s our city, our duly elected government.

My advice, specifically to McDonald, is to support the public interest or find another outlet for your endeavors.

Ernie Koontz