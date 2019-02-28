Letters to the Editor, Feb. 28

True cost of the proposed pool in Boulder City

I have been reading about the costs of the proposed pool here in B.C. They are substantial, but they are not the total cost. The cost will be around $115 million. The design and construction are $5 million. The pool and building $27 million and interest $13 million for a total of $45 million. But this is not the actual cost. A cost never talked about is O&M (operation and maintenance). It will be very close to $70 million (for life of project). When I was in college, O&M was found by multiplying the project cost by 2.5. That is how the $70 million was derived.

Once the pool is constructed, it must be operated and maintained. But isn’t this one of the reasons for constructing a new pool — the old pool’s maintenance costs are substantial. This is why O&M costs will never be discussed. They will be outrageous.

I have a remedy. Why don’t those people who want this project, and other such projects, and who vote for them — pay for all the costs and not the general public? This would probably quadruple your tax bill. But this would be a more honest proposal and not a socialistic one. This will never happen, of course, because spreading the cost is the only way to accomplish expensive project. However, the unstated important purpose of this project is it will expand local government.

Del Kidd