Letters to the Editor

Happy with article

Congratulations and many thanks to staff writer Bill Evans for his perceptive analysis of the city council’s recent decision regarding hangar leases at the Boulder City Airport.

The conduct of the city council in this matter was shameful, disingenuous and contrary to their lawful duty to act in the best interest of the citizens of Boulder City. At least, in the best interest of the majority of the citizens, not an especially privileged few.

Fred Guenther

Boulder City

Unhappy with article

Before posting an article full of conspiratorial loose connections you should introduce some healthy skepticism toward the person/persons who were supplying the info and consider their intentions are not altruistically motivated.

“Save Boulder City Airport” PAC was formed to help oust McManus, Hoskins, Turner, Adams, the contributors of the PAC believe they did not have the airport’s best interest. It’s a work of fiction there is any connection between the PAC, Steve and Debbie Montgomery and the hangar lease renewal group. The Montgomerys did not contribute to the PAC nor Rod Woodbury’s hangar owners’ representation. Steve is a pilot and partner in an airplane stored in a hangar they don’t own and I have no idea what’s his position regarding hangar leases.

As for Kurt Goodfellow and the PAC, although Kurt volunteered to be an officer, he played a relatively small role. I created and ran the PAC, its deposits, contributions and distributions. Kurt Goodfellow apparently made some personal contributions to individual candidates. I can only surmise it was due to their long personal relationship.

It’s troubling to read the Boulder City Review is now in the business of assigning motive to legal personal political contributions from individual citizens. This is just plain wrong.

Matt Ragan

Boulder City

Appreciates hangar coverage

Finally, we have unbiased reporting in the Review. For at least the last five years I have lived here I have witnessed such biased content in the paper that several individuals canceled their subscriptions. It is so refreshing to see content based on facts and fairness. I spoke to many people last week and all are surprised and relieved that we now may see more factual content that is fair to all citizens of Boulder City.

Mary Hoskins

Boulder City

Kudos for sportsmanship

Last Thursday the Boulder City High School girls’ varsity volleyball team played Foothill High School girls varsity team at Foothill. Although our team lost all three hard-fought, close games, the winners of the night were our Boulder City students that were in the stands. They did not stoop to the level of unsportsmanlike conduct that the Foothill students in the stands did.

Near the end of the evening a water bottle was thrown from the Foothill section of the stands onto the Boulder City section of the court. Because of the angle of the bottle coming through the air and where it landed, I can say, without hesitation that it came from the Foothill section of the stands. There was no action taken by the officiating crew.

So, Boulder City you may have lost the games but kept your dignity and good sportsmanship. Perhaps the next teams that play Foothill should have people watching the Foothill section of the stands instead of the game to make sure another incident of a thrown water bottle doesn’t happen again.

So, remember Boulder City students, you won and Foothill students, you definitely lost.

Joan Paolini

Boulder City