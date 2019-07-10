Letters to the Editor

Politics, holiday parades should be kept separate

Back again for my parade rant. I’ve lived in Boulder City for about a year and a half and love it here. Love the small-town atmosphere, the community involvement and overall friendliness of our town. Here’s my rant:

As in the Christmas parade, there were large contingencies of political groups yelling and screaming in the parade. Mind you, I don’t have a problem with a candidate riding in a car, riding on a float, or walking in the parade. I disagree with the crowds of people walking with the candidate.

Then to make matters worse, there were people walking along the parade route trying to get people to register to vote. So wrong. We don’t go to parades to have people soliciting while we’re trying to enjoy the parade. I don’t care what party you belong to that is not the place to be doing such activities.

Other than the issues I noted above, it was a great parade. I say to the parade organizers, please stop this constant activity of allowing political groups ruining what should be an enjoyable event for all the families. There is a time and place for that and a parade is not a forum for a political rally.

Steve Staley