Letters to the Editor

Let’s be clear on the issues

It’s obvious to those of us who live in Boulder City that we are a one-of-a-kind community. It’s a town that was set up with guidelines of conservative growth which has kept it the place we love, and which is admired by other communities who weren’t able to keep the cookie-cutter homes, traffic jams and special interest groups at bay.

Despite the hype about a concern for Boulder City, those who have no special interests are aware that Boulder City is doing well, that our city revenue has increased 25 percent over the past five years, that additional solar leases will bring more funds, … etc.

I urge anyone who wants to help preserve our very special way of life here to consider voting for Kiernan McManus and Warren Harhay for City Council. They’re not in real estate, they’re not beholden to large contributors to their campaigns, and they are ready, willing and able to fight for those of us who want to maintain Boulder City as the special and unique place it’s always been.

In addition, I’m also voting no on ballot question No. 1, which asks if we want to amend the limits of allowing a single developer to construct more than 30 homes per year. Yikes. Take a look at some of the newer cookie-cutter homes that have been approved and that now stick out as eyesores in Boulder City. Enough is enough.

Early voting is May 31 through June 3. The general election is June 13. Please mark your calendars as you have the power to make all the difference here. Every vote is needed in this particular battle. Don’t be fooled; bigger is not better.

Linda Barnett

Get informed before deciding which candidates to vote for

Edward Waymire’s moralistic characterization of two former City Council members (in the April 27 issue) … was overly harsh and uncalled for, especially when you consider that his judgment was based on how long some City Council meetings took after the new members were seated and began to ask penetrating questions about the policies, procedures and budget priorities of the city.

He says that the long, hard struggle that he, and the wife of John Milburn, a current candidate for city councilman, and other recall petitioners waged against the City Council members was a success. But as soon as it was filed, the secretary of state and the attorney general of Nevada ruled that it was invalid.

Instead of accepting the decision, the petitioners carried on a two-year divisive campaign that diminished the cohesive atmosphere that a city council needs to operate in a congenial manner. Ultimately, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously declared that their petition was invalid, because they were attempting to disenfranchise the voters who participated in selecting the City Council members. Neither City Council member was ousted by recall: one chose not to seek re-election; the other chose to run, unsuccessfully, against the incumbent mayor.

Waymire is correct that you have to be informed when you decide who to vote for in our City Council election. If you choose to vote for John Milburn, one of Waymire’s choices, you may be voting for someone who favors recalls against elected officials …, or because they ask questions and extend the duration of City Council meetings. Or you may choose to vote for candidates such as (Warren) Harhay or (Kiernan) McManus who have supported Boulder City in many ways over recent years.

Tom O’Farrell

Financial research reveals best choices for City Council

The (April 27) letter to the editor “Research shows Milburn, Walker best choices for City Council” is dubious, at best. In my career, I have witnessed and participated in research done by many brilliant minds. There is no credible research within his letter. Edward Waymire mentions … the recall group. The recall failed; it appears Waymire and Christine Milburn were a part of the recall. Maybe that’s why he supports (John) Milburn and (Cam) Walker.

Follow the money and do the research. I support (Kiernan) McManus and (Warren) Harhay.

The Walker and Milburn political campaigns are backed by many large individual donations of $1,000 or more (e.g. $1,000 donation to Milburn from Boulder City Disposal; South Point Casino $5,000 donation to Walker), and Woodbury family money is funding the campaigns of both Walker ($1,000 from Bruce Woodbury) and Milburn ($2,000 from the Woodbury Family Trust). Information source: 2016 -2017 contributions and expense reports filed with the secretary of state of Nevada.

“The Hoover Dam Gateway” center, which is a corporate park, located at the intersection of Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95 that could potentially include 150-foot-tall office buildings; supporting retail shops and restaurants; a new hotel with a conference center; and a truck stop. The study was approved by the current council. Information source: “The Hoover Dam Gateway” study written by the GC Garcia consulting firm; cost $30,000 of taxpayers’ money.

Milburn signed a paid advertisement by (Randy) Schams endorsing the idea that Boulder City should “explore” Schams’ Boulder Highlands project, which is a massive “leapfrog” residential development project that would add 1,600 to 2,000 new homes adjacent to the Hoover Dam Gateway center. Information source: Schams’ paid advertisement in Boulder City Review of Oct. 6, 2016.

Judith Hoskins

Care needed when heading to the polls in coming election

I thought Edward Waymire’s … (description of) former council members Linda Strickland and Travis Chandler (in the April 27 Boulder City Review) was a little strange. He might disagree with them, …

Waymire, along with John Milburn’s wife, failed to have them recalled on the basis that they “asked too many questions.” Many of us felt it was about time that someone started asking questions; that is their job on the City Council.

Waymire is correct that we need to be careful who we vote for. The pressure to break our controlled growth ordinance is growing, and the council has already commissioned a big commercial development plan that will have an impact on our town.

From all accounts, Milburn was an excellent teacher and a good man, but I will not be voting for him. … I will be voting for Kiernan McManus and Warren Harhay because they do support controlled growth and will ask questions.

Nicola Collins

Opinions are great, but facts matter when making choices

I was quite confused by Ed Waymire’s letter to the editor, April 27, 2017. I saw no research, no facts, only opinions. Opinions are great, but don’t tell readers that research shows something and then forget the research.

It is great that you and your wife want to cast your votes for those you have researched, but it is strange that you don’t point to where either of your choices stand on any issues. It is also strange that you believe we must be careful in our choice of candidates so that “we do not slip backward.” There is no mention of how Boulder City previously slipped backward.

Your opinion is your own. You have every right to it, but don’t write your choice is based on research and show none. Facts matter.

Sharon Newby