Knowledge of today’s world may have affected election’s outcome

Here we are on what appears to be the cusp of potential financial chaos, rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and ever-increasing grocery and gas prices, with no end in sight. Certainly, COVID plays a role in this scenario, and the recent war within Ukraine doesn’t help matters. However, our failed leadership is the most significant component of these uncertain times.

G. Kevin Savord

In September 2020, I wrote a commentary in the Boulder City Review called “What are you going to vote for?” (Notice the word “What,” not “Who”…) Simply, it referenced two trains: a Democratic train and a Republican train, and the cargo each was transporting. Emphasis was not placed on the engine/leader of each train; instead, the focus was on the cargo carried as one of principles.

We now have a Democratic president and administration, and my prediction of the load hauled by their train has mostly proven true. Unmitigated immigration, law enforcement defunding, increasing crime levels, reducing fossil fuel production, and failed foreign affairs policies contribute to our current situation. My big question is, “Why are we where we are today?”

Frankly, our current president won the election, period. Whether or not he did so legitimately is another conversation entirely. The bottom line is that he is who he is, and his governing principles are what they are. That is why we are where we are today.

My other gnawing question is, “Would those who voted for our present administration do so if they knew the entire truth at the time of the election?” How many would have maintained their vote if they knew there was no Russian collusion with the opposing candidate? How many would have voted the same if they knew that the Democratic candidate’s son’s recovered laptop computer contained factual material and was not part of some silly conspiracy? The information provided by the laptop’s contents expressly points to an angle of corruption, if not significant, reservations.

I believe if these truths were offered to the voters with a balanced and nonpartisan perception, another outcome might have been achieved and the place we are in today would be a totally different situation. What say you?

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.