94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Kindness, compassion still exist

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
June 24, 2020 - 3:25 pm
 

It seems these days that hate and anger are everywhere. You can’t pick up a newspaper, watch television news or even scan social media without reading about or seeing something bad.

There’s the global pandemic. Rising unemployment numbers. Violent protests. Divisive politics. These are prominent in our daily lives.

But if you get away from the spotlight, you will find love and compassion are just as strong as they once were. Deep down, people care about each other — even if they are complete strangers.

I know this is true because I saw this in action not too long ago on an open stretch of highway in Arizona.

My husband and I were traveling east, heading for a long weekend getaway in our travel trailer to celebrate our anniversary. Along came a vicious wind gust and the next thing we knew we were rolling over and landed on the driver’s side of the truck. The trailer had come unhitched but was still attached and lying on the passenger side.

Within seconds, several men passing by stopped to help us get out of the truck. Two men helped peel back the windshield that my husband had started to kick out. Once the glass was out of the way, my husband asked the men to disconnect the trailer’s propane tanks (as we had once witnessed an overturned trailer burst into flames) while he worked to free me because I was hanging by my seat belt.

With each passing second, it seemed as if another concerned passerby stopped to help. One man produced a folding chair from the back of his truck so I could sit down. Someone else made sure we had some cold water to drink and wash our cuts. Another brought a small first-aid kit so we could begin treating our injuries, which fortunately were minor.

None of the “civilians” left the scene until state troopers and paramedics arrived.

They, like us, were amazed that we walked away from the crash with nothing but a few cuts, bumps and bruises.

I don’t know how long we stayed in the highway’s median, trying to gather our wits, along with bits and pieces of our life that had literally spilled out of the truck, but it didn’t take us long to realize how lucky we were. Lucky that someone was watching over us. Lucky that all the safety features in our truck worked as they were supposed to. Lucky that people were willing to stop and help complete strangers.

The kindness didn’t stop there. A truck driver, a man who had become a U.S. citizen just two weeks earlier, offered comfort by sending us cold water and juice, some fruit and chocolate muffins, via a state trooper. We never met him, but we will never forget him.

The following day, we headed back to the tow yard where the remains of our truck and trailer were to see what personal property we could salvage. When we opened the trailer door, it looked like Godzilla had picked it up, shaken it and thrown it down to the ground. Nothing was intact. Windows were broken, furniture was upended, appliances were bent, framework poked through the walls, every piece of molding had come off and cabinets were open and contents spilled everywhere.

To say we were overwhelmed is a huge understatement. Seeing that much damage made us all the more grateful that we had so few injuries and that we had each other to cling to.

I have always known how much my husband loves me. It’s something I have never taken for granted. I know how lucky I am to have him in my life, and I’ve never been more thankful to have him by my side as I am today, just days after we celebrated our 26th anniversary.

There were no cards, no presents and no candlelight dinners at this year’s celebration. And yet, with the exception of our wedding day, there had never been a day when we were so appreciative to have each other.

And the kindness of strangers.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Nation watches ‘good, bad, ugly’
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We all have witnessed the extraordinary in the human race with the recent launch of the SpaceX rocket and space vehicle “Crew Dragon.” It was a joint effort led by a private team of scientists, engineers and technicians, along with NASA and its team of experts. It was an unbelievable venture and a first for a private enterprise to accomplish.

Terms of airport leases cannot be ignored
By Ed Knapp Special to the Boulder City Review

Thank you Roger Gros. I read with respect your article in the Boulder City Review, dated June 10. Being from an aviation family myself, I appreciate your opinions on the airport leases. Unfortunately, you ignored the primary facts of the disagreement, which are the leases, in order to make impassioned arguments on why the city should not enforce its rights under the expiring leases at Boulder City Municipal Airport. If you had included the contractual terms of the leases in your article, none of the arguments you subsequently made would have any meaning.

Rose Ann Miele
Education must be applied to be helpful
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

As I’ve watched, via my computer, the unfolding of events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve tried to stay focused on what I, one person among 7.8 billion worldwide can possibly do to make our lives better.

We should be united as nation
By Barney Cargile Jr. Special to the Boulder City Review

I was there with Martin Luther King Jr. working for civil rights. I was there with a black preacher working for equal rights. I was there in tears and held the hand of a black friend tell of the way he was treated as a young man in south Georgia. I was there when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally ended discrimination. I was there and observed the people of our nation wanted change and the end of discrimination. Discrimination and injustice still exist and always will, but I was there and have seen amazing progress in race relations.

Violence, riots will not stop president’s re-election
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

No conspiracies this month, folks, merely a string of coincidences with the same mission: to avenge the 2016 presidential election and prevent President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Targeting of journalists by police must end
By Richard Karpel Nevada Press Association

There is no longer any question that law enforcement agents are deliberately targeting journalists covering the George Floyd protests. There are now dozens of examples clearly showing police in cities throughout the U.S. aiming at, shooting, tear-gassing, pushing, hitting, shoving and arresting reporters who have clearly identified themselves as working journalists.

Roger Gros
Mayor needs to tell whole story
By Roger Gros Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve beginning to see a pattern with our new mayor and City Council. And it’s quite disturbing to those of us who wanted transparency and honesty from our newly elected officials.

Spaced out adventures await
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I may have been physically confined to my home for the past couple of months as the state, nation and world have fought against the deadly coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped me from taking an out-of-this-world adventure.

Kiernan McManus
Law sets parameters for council’s actions
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Does a position on City Council or as mayor come with a magic wand or golden scepter? I can answer no. There have been recent examples the City Council or I, as mayor, cannot fix to everyone’s satisfaction. The current worldwide pandemic is the greatest example of that harsh fact.

Challenging times inspire creative solutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s been 1,728 hours — 72 days — since Nevadans were first asked to work from home and begin isolating themselves from others to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.