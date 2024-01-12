It’s election season in Boulder City

Editor’s Note: The following is a corrected version of this month’s City Talk column written by City Clerk Tami McKay that appeared in the Jan. 11 print edition.

Elections are a crucial part of our social fabric. I hope each Boulder City resident exercises his or her right to vote and to participate in the democratic process.

I’m proud that Boulder City’s voter turnout is generally higher than other communities in the Las Vegas Valley.

Our community’s foundation is based on citizen input, and voter participation is a reflection of the pride we all share in our community’s future.

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature adopted new laws for selecting presidential candidates for the November General Election ballot (see NRS 298.600-720).

Starting this year, Nevada will hold a Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) for each major political party on the first Tuesday in February of a presidential election year.

It has come to our attention that the Nevada Republican Party has chosen to run a traditional caucus process on February 8, 2024. The City and the Clark County Election Department do not have a role in political parties’ policies, rules, or decisions. We recommend reaching out to the political parties directly with any questions about caucuses or the role of this presidential primary election in their presidential candidate nominating process. The phone numbers for the Nevada Republican Party are (702) 820-4700 and (702) 586-2000, and their website is www.nevadagop.org. The phone number for the Nevada Democratic Party is (702) 737- 8683, and their website is www.nvdems.com.

Early voting for the PPP will be seven days, from Saturday, January 27 to Friday, February 2.

The PPP will generally be run like any other election here except that: (1) Early voting is only seven days instead of 14, and (2) you may vote only if you are registered as Democratic or Republican and your party has more than one candidate officially running in Nevada.

You may only vote for candidates from your own major political party (the major party you specified in your voter registration).

Voters who do not have Democrat or Republican as their party in their registration may not vote in this election.

If you are a registered Clark County voter and want to update your party affiliation, you can do it online or in person when checking in to vote. New Clark County voters may also register online (with valid Nevada driver’s license or ID) or in-person when they check in to vote using the same-day registration process.

Like any other election in Clark County, the Clark County Election Department will conduct the PPP. As an all-mail ballot election, all “active” voters who are registered to vote no later than 14 days before Election Day, and selected Democrat or Republican as their party, will be sent a mail ballot.

Mail ballots will be mailed beginning December 28, 2023. In-person voting options will be available during early voting and on Election Day.

For more information, visit the Clark County Election Department webpage: www. clarkcountynv.gov/ elections.

PPP early voting in Boulder City will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona Street.

PPP election day voting in Boulder City will be on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. and Martha P. King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

Completed mail ballots may be dropped off from Jan. 22 to Feb. 6, 2024 in-person at the City Clerk’s office, 401 California Ave., Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

This is a busy election year, with a number of federal, state and local races that are bound to be highly-publicized. Voters should make sure they are registered properly.

If you move, make sure you change your voter registration as soon as you establish residency.

You can check your registration, find a polling location, find the names of your elected representatives and view sample ballots at www. nvsos.gov/votersearch.