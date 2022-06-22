73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Inflation fueled by rising oil costs

By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review
June 22, 2022 - 3:24 pm
 
G. Kevin Savord
G. Kevin Savord

What do the rising price of meat products, dairy products, vegetables, cereal and nearly everything in the hardware store, including lumber, have in common? Oil. A barrel of oil is refined into diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and aviation gas. It is utilized in manufacturing plastics, synthetic materials, asphalt, lubricants, roofing, trash bags and the list goes on. Therefore, when the cost of a barrel of oil increases, the cost of goods increases through the manufacturing or the delivery of these products.

As of this writing, a barrel of oil has doubled in price in the last 12 months. Today, we are all experiencing inflationary times, with nearly everything we consume costing more and more. Gasoline prices are through the roof, costing Americans more weekly travel expenses.

What is the solution? First, let’s look for the common denominator. What powers almost everything we use? Fuel. Everything that sits on the shelves of our grocery stores is delivered by a diesel-powered truck. These trucks’ diesel fuel is purchased at service stations across our country that obtain their fuel from diesel-powered tanker trucks; when the fuel price rises, the items transported become more expensive.

All of this occurs because fuel prices are the common denominator in escalating prices. None of this is rocket science. Of course, there are other pieces to the inflationary equation, such as monetary devaluation, but fuel is the root cause of the increased cost of goods.

How do we fix it? Is an electric car the answer? Do electric vehicles deliver our goods and services? No. Do electric vehicles work in the earth-moving industry to mine lithium for electric vehicle batteries? No. Are electric vehicles more environmentally friendly than petroleum-based vehicles? Recent studies have shown that they are not when the battery manufacturing and disposal process is considered.

If everything was electrically powered, would our existing electrical grid have the ability to charge all of these batteries? Of course not. Utility companies are already talking about rolling blackouts for the summer months due to the inability of our current grid to handle the load we have now.

The bottom line is that the requirement for inexpensive fuel is crucial to our everyday commerce’s health and well-being to function correctly. Fuel is the common denominator in almost all activities. Why did our administration virtually shut down our oil and gas industry and then venture out to other countries to beg them to increase oil production? How does oil production in other countries help so-called global warming?

The question isn’t “Do you believe in global warming?” It should be “Is global warming caused by human activity?” Global warming is here to stay and there is absolutely nothing the human race can do about it. Have you ever seen anyone control the weather? The great ice age occurred before humans roamed the Earth. Just how did that happen?

The strangest and most unexplained position on energy that our administration has taken boggles the mind, and all of us are stuck paying for it. This administration has promoted the use of solar and wind to produce power in our country. These new green energy sources would supposedly answer the lack of grid energy and lower energy costs. Unfortunately, none of this has happened and likely never will.

Countries that conquered widespread energy issues have built genuinely green energy sources with nuclear power plants. Nuclear power, unlike solar and wind, is 24/7. We must incentivize more oil and gas exploration and refinement in our country and promote the construction of nuclear power plants. The answer is not only the elucidation of the common denominator but simple common-sense policies.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pipeline might save drought-ridden West
By Steven Staley Special to the Boulder City Review

I was first introduced to Lake Mead in the summer of 1968 when my father took a job in Henderson, moving us from Long Beach, California. His boss took us to the boat ramp of the Las Vegas Wash, about 10 miles from Henderson. I spent my freshman and sophomore years at Basic High School, which is now Burkholder Middle School.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Call issued for common-sense gun laws
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

I had a very different column planned for this month, something light, about summer activities. Then on the day of this writing, May 24, 2022, a young man in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. My other piece went completely out the window because I knew I needed to write about this. I am the mother of two young children, and I am terrified.

Eric Lundgaard
River compact needs re-evaluation
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

We live in Boulder City, the city that built Hoover Dam. The Boulder Canyon Project Act was the legislation creating Boulder City as well as Boulder Dam. It is located in Black Canyon adjacent to Boulder City, Nevada. The dam is now called Hoover Dam. Life is like that, isn’t it? We have our desires along with reality, don’t we?

Rod Woodbury
Waste not, want not
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

In July 2017, Boulder City received some really great news that I wanted to share. The Southern Nevada Health District had just approved our latest landfill expansion, the second one that I helped to obtain while serving on SNHD’s board.

Steve Sebelius poses for a portrait in the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio, Jan. 9, 2017, ...
It’s voting time
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada’s 2022 primary election day is just more than two weeks away, but voting has begun. Early voting started Saturday, and mail ballots were sent May 25 to every Nevada active registered voter.

Ron Russ
Cheers to Johnny
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

My bio references “another lifetime” and being a working comedian. Today I feel moved to share with you the inspiration behind working stand-up and an important anniversary just passed.

Celia Shortt Goodyear
Goodbye never easy to say
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Goodbyes are hard.

G. Kevin Savord
Come fly with me
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boulder City is rich with amenities; one of many is our public airport. Boulder City Municipal Airport dates back to the 1930s, when it was known as Bullock Airport or Bullock Field, with three runways located inside our township. (The old hangar is still standing at the airport’s former location).

Using softball field for dogs discriminates against girls
By Teresa Beaver Special to the Boulder City Review

Do the mayor and current City Council really care about Boulder City children and our young girls in sports? It does not appear so when they are willing to pay $72,000 of federal funds to steal the girls’ softball field to build a dog park.