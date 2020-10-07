71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Importance of newspapers celebrated

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
October 7, 2020 - 3:01 pm
 

Sunday marked the start of the 80th annual observance of National Newspaper Week.

The celebration, observed by newspapers of all sizes across North America, including those in Canada, recognizes the importance of journalists and the contributions they make to keeping people informed about what is happening in the world around them.

This year’s theme is “America/Canada Needs Journalists.”

While social media, a modern-day version of the telephone party line, does much to help people learn what is going on in their neighborhoods and with their friends, newspapers, especially community papers such as the Boulder City Review, strive to provide accurate and unbiased accounts of events in town and the happenings inside City Hall.

We are among the thousands of journalists across the country who attend meetings, interview public officials and local citizens, and scour through hundreds of pages of legal documents to report on what we see, hear and learn.

We also aim to share stories about those who make the community a place where people want to live and spend time.

We do this despite a near-constant assault on the profession and accusations of writing “fake news.” It’s frustrating and often disheartening, yet we remain committed to telling the stories that need to be told.

Good journalists, and we count ourselves among them, abide by a host of written and unwritten ethical standards, including attributing statements to sources; making a clear delineation between news and opinion; and even declining gifts that could be seen as providing undue influence over our writing.

Despite our best efforts to be perfect, we are human and sometimes make mistakes. But, when we do, we are quick to correct them.

Since March and the rise of COVID-19, the role of the newspaper has become increasingly more important to keep residents apprised of recommendations to fight the virus, changes regarding business closings and openings, testing opportunities, restrictions on gathering sizes and more.

It’s also been more challenging because of the fluid nature of the pandemic and the fact that so many people are working from home — or not working — and are not venturing out. But we were not deterred from our mission of keeping readers informed.

We hope that as we continue to report on Boulder City that you, our readers, recognize the value of a community newspaper, and we look forward to the day when we can once again open our office doors and welcome visitors to hear their thoughts and share their stories.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Choice to make at poll obvious
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

To say I was taken aback by the first presidential debate would be a severe understatement. While all three debaters left much to be desired, I was stunned that pollster Frank Luntz, who watched with a cadre of unsure voters, tweeted, “This debate has actually convinced some undecided voters to not vote at all.”

Make your vote count
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

From the very beginning of our country, voting for those who will govern us has been an intrinsic principle.

Fight against virus must continue
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

As we enter into the fall season, the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Clark County has been decreasing gradually over the past few weeks. Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued new guidelines as a result that allow the few businesses still closed in Boulder City to reopen. The governor is closely following the advice from health experts when issuing the guidelines. Our city government is then following the guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

G. Kevin Savord
What are you going to vote for?
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I’m not asking “who” you are voting for. I’m asking “what” you voting for. When we cast our ballots this November, we won’t be casting our votes for an individual, even though it seems like it. We will be casting our votes for an ideal, a concept of democracy for our nation’s republic.

Rose Ann Miele
Congress has way to fix unemployment problems
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Folks don’t like to face problems. They’re much easier to ignore. Everyone chooses. Face problems and find a solution or have them blow up in your face. Or, maybe you’ll get lucky and the problems vanish. Or, you carry them around and suffer the consequences day by day, usually for far too long.

New forum allows locals to share thoughts
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comments

Today we are introducing what we hope will become a regular feature in the Boulder City Review.

City needs ‘imperfect’ mayor who can see all sides
By Preston G. Wright Boulder City Review

After only a few articles, demands of life are such that sadly, this will be my last article in the Boulder City Review. So I leave you with what I feel Boulder City needs.

Officers’ heroic actions merit recognition
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Despite some who believe I should overdose on a lifetime supply of humble pie, I stand by my May 13 article wherein I claimed the coronavirus was being used by many to seize power. Merely observe those in power as they flaunt their own rules and change the threshold for restarting the economy.

Mayor does much to better Boulder City
By Fred Voltz Special to the Boulder City Review

Competent leadership of a family or another entity usually comes with weighty responsibilities and the absolute certainty that someone won’t be happy with some of the decisions made.

City needs new mayor now
By Tanya Vece Special to the Boulder City Review

There is an African proverb that translates to the familiar saying that it takes a village to raise a child. This literally means an entire community of people must interact with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. What’s my point? Right now, city hall isn’t united and our village isn’t healthy.