50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

I’d like it from both sides, now

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
December 21, 2023 - 8:44 pm
 
Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted to give off less luminance and conse ...
Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted to give off less luminance and consequentially reduce the light pollution in Boulder City, as seen on Thursday, July 20, 2023 . (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted to give off less luminance and conse ...
Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted to give off less luminance and consequentially reduce the light pollution in Boulder City, as seen on Thursday, July 20, 2023 . (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warning: We are gonna take the scenic route again on this one. It’s gonna seem unrelated to local stuff, but we’ll get there in the end. Sorry, not sorry.

I spent a good chunk of last weekend reading a really long magazine article. It’s the kind of thing that was really illuminating but that I don’t bother to share widely because I know that, at 17,500 words, most people I know are never gonna read it.

I won’t put a URL for another publication in the paper because, competition. But if anyone wants to follow along at home, do a search for “James Bennett Economist article” and you’ll find it. It is behind a paywall, but it’s kind of like the RJ’s paywall. You get access to a couple of stories a month before they cut you off. So, unless you are a regular reader of the Economist, my guess is that you should be able to access it.

James Bennett is a noted journalist. He cut his teeth at the New York Times before being hired to run the Atlantic and, after I think a decade there, got hired back at the Times to run the Opinion department. He did some great work there starting in 2016 until, in June of 2020, he was forced to resign after a mass mutiny by NYT staff over his decision to run an opinion piece by a Republican senator who, in the wake of the George Floyd-inspired protests and riots in the summer of 2020, advocated calling in the military to quell the chaos.

The story is a fascinating look at the journalism business as it has come to exist which bears little resemblance to the one that existed when I cut my own teeth. Love this quote: “The journalist from central casting used to be a loner, contrarian or a misfit. Now journalism is becoming another job for joiners, or, to borrow Twitter’s own parlance, ‘followers’, a term that mocks the essence of a journalist’s role.” Misfit. Contrarian. Loner. All terms that describe this guy.

The main gist of the article is that the Times —and a bunch of other mainline publications —are in crisis because they have tried to, well, to use a very tired cliche, have their cake and eat it, too. Faced with two incompatible choices, they tried to have it both ways. (We’re getting close to the local angle, promise.)

In the case of the Times, it was all about culture and politics. According to their own polling, 95% of Times readers self-describe as political liberals and further described the Times as liberal. And said that is the way they want it to be. But, and this is the both ways rub, those same readers express a need to believe that the NYT is objective and independent. In other words, they want the paper to confirm their own political and cultural biases but they also want to believe that those biases are objectively true.

In the almost year that I’ve been working in and covering government in Boulder City, I have been struck over and over again by the same kind of “both ways” deal.

It’s an idyllic small town that is a virtual stone’s throw from what is probably the entertainment capital of the world. Residents prize the fact that their town is not like the dens of iniquity “over the hill” but few have taken the time or bandwidth to reconcile that with the fact that a huge portion of their town’s budget comes from taxes generated by those dens. (But, kudos to Boulder City Councilmember Steve Walton for regularly and publicly pointing that fact out.)

It’s a town where all of the elected officials portray themselves as small (or at least small-ish) government, financially conservative types and they take appropriate pride in their fiscal restraint and the fact that, very much unlike those dens over the hill, the city has almost zero debt. But that doesn’t stop them from lining up at the federal trough for as much ARPA money as they can get. (ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act. For those who have lost track, that is the $1.9 trillion slush fund of “stimulus” money that got approved right about the same time the post-plague economy was recovering anyway and that most economists now blame for being at least a major driver of the inflation that continues to punch us all in the face.) The stated reason for all of the ARPA money was to support local governments because their revenue streams were predicted to all but dry up as a result of the shutdowns. Except that didn’t happen. Like many other jurisdictions, BC actually saw tax revenue increase, not tank.

Fiscally conservative, but with as much of a hand out as any deep-blue city.

The issue where that both ways thing is most evident right now is the fight over short-term rentals. On one hand, city government professes to support the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce to sell Boulder City as a multi-day destination and not just a day trip, which would be a lot easier if there were good non-hotel lodging options, especially for families. Politically, you have a situation where multiple council members spoke about being big property-rights people just before they voted to deny certain property owners the right to rent out their property.

I’m not saying one of those stances is right or wrong. Just that they are fundamentally incompatible and you might be able to have things both ways for a while but, inevitably, those opposing pressures are going to come to a head and a choice will have to be made.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pets: Think first, then adopt
By Ann Inabnitt

I really love this time of year. It always takes me back to my younger days — seeing the holiday decorations, eating all of the amazing cooking, and watching the smiles on kids’ faces as they open their gifts — there is no feeling quite like it. This year, as you consider gifts for loved ones, I have some requests before you decide on a pet as a gift.

bcr default image
Be Still and Know
By Rod Woodbury

Our world is so noisy and distracting. Confusion and contention abound. Discordant voices constantly compete for our attention. The modern war of words is incessant and tumultuous. Media’s cacophony of newscasters, influencers, and evangelists seems never-ending.

bcr default image
“No one grows up wanting to live on the streets.”
By Joe Hardy

Recently, I learned of a very large family that had fallen on hard times. I don’t know where they are from, but like thousands of other families in Southern Nevada, they were unsure of where to turn for help. They went into survival mode, camping in the desert not far from our community to keep their young children safe, the kind of distress that some people try not to notice as they pass by.

bcr default image
You can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A topic that’s been on the minds of several as of late, including city staff and council, has been short-term vacation rentals and whether or not to allow their existence in Boulder City.

bcr default image
The Consciousness of Love
By Eric Lundgaard

Where did love go? The kindness in our world seems to have dissipated. When I go into a coffee shop, I witness almost everyone distracted from other human beings by their cell phone or computer.

Photo courtesy Las Vegas Review Journal Back when I was in fourth grade, the Review-Journal did ...
Just call me Ron-Boy
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As some of you know, I grew up here in Boulder City having started school in sixth grade at Garrett Junior High.

bcr default image
Keeping our waters safe
By Traci Decker Boulder City Review

Lake Mead National Recreation Area prioritizes the safety of its visitors by conducting regular water testing at beaches and hot springs.

bcr default image
It’s just a piece of paper, right?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I’m not sure if it is because the Spousal Unit and I are now empty-nesters or if it is leftover influence from that Netflix show called “Swedish Death Cleaning,” but a substantial portion of my weekends for the past few months has been trying to sort through and eliminate some of the “stuff” that has taken over the house.

bcr default image
Can a song help reduce military, veteran suicides?

For too many years now, the growing problem of military personnel and veterans (as well as civilians), taking their own lives has been seemingly unsolvable.