Getting locked out of house triggers DIY project

Anyone who’s ever accidentally locked themselves out of their house knows that sinking feeling. But locked out while barefoot and in pajamas? That’s the makings of a funny story, however unfunny it appears in the moment.

One morning, I went out to my porch to grab a delivery. I quickly turned to go back inside, but the thumb latch on the door handle wouldn’t press open. I knew I unlocked it to get out, but no matter how I tried, it wouldn’t budge. Meanwhile me rattling the door triggered my four dogs to go berserk barking. Did I mention it was one of those recent 28-degree mornings? Shivering and stressed, I remembered that the backdoor was open, but since our side-gate was locked, I’d have to go down the block and up the alley to access my backyard. I was so cold at that point I didn’t care who saw me sprinting down the block in my polka-dot PJ’s.

Finally, back inside, I charged straight to check that dang lock. It was unlocked. Grrr! Giving the thumb latch an anger-fueled squeeze, it unstuck. The latch was simply jammed… Now I knew I could have fixed the “stuck” with a lubricant, but that lock and me, we were done. I installed a new lockset that afternoon.

Entry locks range from a simple knob to high-tech smart locks. Their function is obviously safety, but also lend an aesthetic. An elegant handle-set can elevate your entry, coordinating with the exterior while matching interior design. There are basically three handle styles: knob, lever, or grip latch. Design and finish options are numerous— brushed brass, mat black, oil-rubbed bronze, etc. Honestly the number of finishes and styles is dizzying.

Most locks today are rated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for security, quality, durability and functionality. Grade 1 is the highest, a commercial rating. Most residential entry locks are a grade 2. Grade 3 locks meet minimum requirements and are better for interior doors.

The deadbolt is the muscle of a lock. A single cylinder deadbolt is keyed on one side, while a double cylinder is keyed on both. A double cylinder is used for enhanced security, especially when the door has or is near a window, making it vulnerable to an intruder breaking the glass and reaching the handle. Be advised, with a double cylinder, in an emergency the interior key must always be immediately accessible.

Before replacing a lockset, you may first want to consider some simpler, less costly options. Sometimes all a faulty lock needs is lubricant. It’s recommended to lubricate locks twice a year. Be sure not to use a lubricant that attracts dirt, worsening the problem over time. Better lock lubricants are: Houdini Lock Lube and 3in1 Lock Dry.