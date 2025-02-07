63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Getting locked out of house triggers DIY project

By Norma Vally
February 6, 2025 - 8:55 pm
 

Anyone who’s ever accidentally locked themselves out of their house knows that sinking feeling. But locked out while barefoot and in pajamas? That’s the makings of a funny story, however unfunny it appears in the moment.

One morning, I went out to my porch to grab a delivery. I quickly turned to go back inside, but the thumb latch on the door handle wouldn’t press open. I knew I unlocked it to get out, but no matter how I tried, it wouldn’t budge. Meanwhile me rattling the door triggered my four dogs to go berserk barking. Did I mention it was one of those recent 28-degree mornings? Shivering and stressed, I remembered that the backdoor was open, but since our side-gate was locked, I’d have to go down the block and up the alley to access my backyard. I was so cold at that point I didn’t care who saw me sprinting down the block in my polka-dot PJ’s.

Finally, back inside, I charged straight to check that dang lock. It was unlocked. Grrr! Giving the thumb latch an anger-fueled squeeze, it unstuck. The latch was simply jammed… Now I knew I could have fixed the “stuck” with a lubricant, but that lock and me, we were done. I installed a new lockset that afternoon.

Entry locks range from a simple knob to high-tech smart locks. Their function is obviously safety, but also lend an aesthetic. An elegant handle-set can elevate your entry, coordinating with the exterior while matching interior design. There are basically three handle styles: knob, lever, or grip latch. Design and finish options are numerous— brushed brass, mat black, oil-rubbed bronze, etc. Honestly the number of finishes and styles is dizzying.

Most locks today are rated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for security, quality, durability and functionality. Grade 1 is the highest, a commercial rating. Most residential entry locks are a grade 2. Grade 3 locks meet minimum requirements and are better for interior doors.

The deadbolt is the muscle of a lock. A single cylinder deadbolt is keyed on one side, while a double cylinder is keyed on both. A double cylinder is used for enhanced security, especially when the door has or is near a window, making it vulnerable to an intruder breaking the glass and reaching the handle. Be advised, with a double cylinder, in an emergency the interior key must always be immediately accessible.

Before replacing a lockset, you may first want to consider some simpler, less costly options. Sometimes all a faulty lock needs is lubricant. It’s recommended to lubricate locks twice a year. Be sure not to use a lubricant that attracts dirt, worsening the problem over time. Better lock lubricants are: Houdini Lock Lube and 3in1 Lock Dry.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
We Empower … We Enrich
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Empowering our People, Enriching our City: the theme of the State of the City Address.

bcr default image
A look at growth in Boulder City
By Eric Lundgaard

Due to the Clark County School District’s Change of School Assignment program (COSA) as well as declining resident enrollment, a large percentage of the school’s enrollment comes from outside of Boulder City. For the high school, out of the 618 students, 29%, or 179 kids, come from elsewhere, mostly from Henderson.

bcr default image
Gimme it down to there
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

About seven weeks ago, I did something that I would not advise for even a healthy dude or dudette in their 30s, much less for a guy who will qualify for Medicare in about eight weeks. I had two pretty major surgical procedures in the space of three days. I know, not a super bright move.

bcr default image
Mahalo for the memories
By Ron Eland

I’ve mentioned before that one of my more recent stops on my journalism journey was in Hawaii.

bcr default image
Veterans strike out for housing
By Chuck N. Baker

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a longtime organization dedicated to building low-cost housing for needy veterans around the nation.

bcr default image
Resolve to be resolute
By Rod Woodbury

January is the traditional time for setting New Year’s resolutions.

bcr default image
Council meetings explained
By Tami McKay City Clerk

Boulder City is committed to maintaining openness and transparency. City council meetings are critical to our democracy. The city council is the legislative body that discusses and makes decisions on issues affecting our city. The purpose of a city council meeting is to enact ordinances, appropriate funds, set priorities, and establish policies.

bcr default image
Unclogging a drain can be as simple as boiling water
By Norma Vally

Seems like every time I visit my brother in California I end up doing a DIY project. This holiday was no different. While I love helping out with projects, especially since they’re great teaching moments for the kids, I didn’t plan on spending hours on the guest bathroom floor unclogging drains.