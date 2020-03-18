44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Facts cannot be changed

By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review
March 18, 2020 - 3:52 pm
 

Nobody is perfect. I get it. What I don’t get is why so many people of all ages refuse to accept facts or ignore them when presented. What do we gain by doing this? What do we lose?

This isn’t an idea that just popped into my head yesterday. I’ve thought about folks’ aversion to facts for a long time and even more so in the last year since I was presented with the details of how our economic system works today. What didn’t occur to me was that I would spend so much time reading economics and attempting to share that knowledge with others.

Before I proceed, let’s get something straight: I’ve never been one to spread falsehoods. Want to call me out on that, fine; but I am not in the habit of lying. Lies are too hard to keep up with. Tell the truth and stick with it. That’s so much easier. Much less to remember.

When I was introduced to Modern Monetary Theory exactly one year ago this month, I started considering everything through the lens of MMT. My thinking changed. It was really like Professor Bill Mitchell, one of the originators of MMT, has stated: “MMT is not something you do, it is something that is!”

So if this is how the economic system works today, why don’t people accept facts when explained? Why didn’t people believe the world was round? No different. Maybe most people are comfortable the way they are and don’t question what they have come to believe. There is the possibility that candidates, politicians and your relatives think the economy works a certain way because that’s what they were taught. Textbooks and teachers couldn’t be wrong now, could they? And also consider there are those in government who understand exactly how the economy works but would never say that publicly for fear of going against popular “wisdom” that rings as true as mom and apple pie.

It is a fact that the federal government creates the currency and can’t run out of that currency. You and I can run out of currency and the ability to purchase things, but the creator of the currency doesn’t run out of it. The U.S. is monetarily sovereign; the federal government is the only entity that has the authority to issue money. The government can’t run out of its own currency unless the government topples and there is no more United States.

That seems easy enough to understand, yet people think the U.S. is broke. We are running out of money and the federal budget is just like yours and mine.

We hear this over and over again from candidates and politicians and countless “regular” people who either don’t know that the United States is monetarily sovereign or they choose to ignore that fact. All these folks know perfectly well that if they printed U.S. currency and were caught, they’d pay the consequences.

Yet people hold on to beliefs even when they can be shown they are wrong. They know what they know and there is no changing that. Stubborn? Maybe. Brainwashed? Maybe. Set in their ways? Maybe. Don’t know what they don’t know? Maybe. I could continue, but I’m going to stop.

I’m looking for answers. We believe 1+1=2, so why the hesitation when it comes to an explanation of how the economy actually operates?

We could question what we’ve been taught throughout our formal education and might learn that not all textbooks are up to date. Why? Perhaps we need to be less trusting of the “powers that be,” not hang on their every word and be more discerning about the media we consume. Maybe we should change the channel on the TV once in a while and watch something that takes us out of our comfort zone. Or, we could try reading a little more and learning something new each week.

What does isolating ourselves from facts get us? Facts are still facts, whether we ignore them, deny them or say they aren’t so. No amount of twisting, convoluting and foot stomping will make 1+1=5.

That’s a fact.

Rose Ann Miele is a journalist and was public information officer for Boulder City for nine years. She is the national outreach director for Real Progressives. She can be reached at roseannrab@hotmail.com or at 702-339-9082.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Time to ‘Be Boulder’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

The world has turned upside down.

Season reaps what we sow
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

As winter gives way to spring’s sunny and warmer days, the fruit trees in my backyard have begun to bloom.

Smart thinking: Protect brain from injuries
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

My boxing gloves were laced perfectly, my headgear correctly adjusted and my mouthpiece properly inserted, but nothing helped me anticipate the quick jab to my face. I was a 47-year-old police recruit; my opponent was 21 and pure muscle. Needless to say, I saw stars for a moment and reeled a bit, but I quickly punched back, much to the surprise of a training officer, and finished the round. (No outward signs of a concussion or other injury. I am certain I would have won a best-of-three round bout.)

Marketing city’s unique traits to benefit community
By Kiernan McManus A World from the Mayor

“What happens here, only happens here.” You may have heard that is the new slogan of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The slogan was developed by the advertising agency R&R Partners. That firm is the same one that created the very successful slogan “What happens here, stays here.” I believe the new slogan has a very good chance of being at least as successful while highlighting the unique services and qualities that Las Vegas has to offer.

Dave Nelson
Cancer delays final goodbye
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

In April of last year, I wrote a column in which I announced that my wife, Amy Garcia, and I would be moving to Austin, Texas, to live near our two daughters. We also announced this life-changing news to Romeo, Bold Boulder, Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor Chapter, the Boulder City Stamp Club, Meals on Wheels, my weekly poker game, my numerous doctors and 45-50 of Amy’s closest friends, not to mention our families in Texas, Iowa and California.

G. Kevin Savord-December 2019
Shop around for right skills
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

My father had a number of talents. Professionally he was a policeman, chief of police and later an attorney. Unbeknownst to many he was also a craftsman and hobbyist. He was big proponent of developing multiple talents.

Park a gem for residents to treasure
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Opinions abound about what should be done with the old water filtration plant.

Rose Ann Miele
Life’s experiences shape one’s beliefs
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Why do we do what we do? And, on the other hand, why don’t we do certain things? Rough questions to answer, but here are some thoughts to chew on.