Enjoy July’s many gifts

Today is July 1 and it marks the beginning of one of my favorite months of the year.

Today is July 1 and it marks the beginning of one of my favorite months of the year.

When I was still in school or when my children were younger, July’s arrival typically meant it was time for our family vacation. We would travel to national parks or exotic locations, exploring new places and having fun learning things along the way. It allowed us to slow down a bit and enjoy the good things life had to offer.

It’s no different today, even if I choose to remain close to home during the month. And there’s a “Damboree” good reason for that: Independence Day. The Fourth of July is one of the best days to be in Boulder City — even as we continue our recovery from the global pandemic.

This year’s Damboree celebration will be doubly good as it will be spread over two days.

Saturday is the pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Not only are the pancakes and sausage delicious, you can get them for free — though donations are always welcome and appreciated.

Funds received by the club for the breakfast are used throughout the year to benefit the community and its residents. It’s a win-win for everyone.

Then, there’s a parade through downtown. Colorful floats, people marching and dancing, cars decorated with patriotic banners and flags.

If that were not special enough, the Damboree parade offers a unique element: a giant water fight. The final blocks of the route are designated as the water zone where people, armed with humongous squirt guns, water cannons and garden hoses, help each other stay cool as the temperature begins to climb.

If you didn’t get wet enough, you can always head over to the municipal pool for the annual coin toss or just to swim.

But there’s more. This year’s celebration concludes Sunday with a party in the park as people will gather at Veterans’ Memorial Park for music, food, fun and a fabulous fireworks show.

There’s truly something for everyone.

That’s only a small part of what makes July so special. Its arrival also marks the passage of half the year.

According to the Days of the Year website, today is designated as the day to step back and evaluate your goals and objectives for the year and how you are progressing. The Second Second Half of the Year Day is supposed to provide the impetus to take action, get back on track and make the second half of the year truly count.

While that is a truly noble and worthwhile idea, I’m not convinced it can be done in a single day. It’s the same reason I don’t find making resolutions on New Year’s particularly effective.

Certainly you can set goals and work hard to achieve them, but it takes dedication and perseverance. If it’s something you want to accomplish, then a reminder on one day of the year isn’t really going to help.

But there is one thing I can truly get behind. Today kicks off July’s observance of National Ice Cream Month.

There’s nothing like the cold, creamy treat on a scorching hot day. It’s even better when it’s made at home or enjoyed as part of an outing with a beloved family member. It’s the stuff treasured memories are made of.

If ice cream isn’t part of your diet, then you might enjoy a nice juicy peach as July is also National Peach Month. I started celebrating that one a couple of weeks ago when the peaches on the tree in my yard began ripening.

It’s a celebration that is keeping me very busy. I’ve already made several pies and batches of preserves, as well as canned some peaches, and there are plenty more waiting to be transformed into something delicious.

And there’s still more to love about July. For those who can’t get enough Christmas in their lives, there are multiple Christmas in July activities. Granted, it may be a little too warm outside to don our favorite (ugly) sweater, but thoughts of Santa and snowmen are certain to bring a smile to one’s face.

With all this vacationing, thinking, Independence Day celebrating, peach picking and ice cream eating, there is little down time. It just makes perfect sense that July is also National Anti-Boredom Month.

July is here; let the celebrations begin.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.