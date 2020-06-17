100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Education must be applied to be helpful

By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review
June 17, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

As I’ve watched, via my computer, the unfolding of events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve tried to stay focused on what I, one person among 7.8 billion worldwide can possibly do to make our lives better.

The focus of my life has generally been learning and training, what it gives to an individual and how it helps the community at large, maybe even the world. One can learn many subjects, take class after class and rack up degrees. Valuable, to say the very least, but training is learning leading to action. One can acquire massive amounts of education, but, to what end?

Classes of every kind always piqued my interest, even as a kid. The choice of classes in college made me giddy! Why? Because I would be introduced to something I might have never heard of before and would be a better, more interesting person just because of the learning. Don’t ask me why I felt that way. I just did.

When it came to training, that was the icing on the cake. You learned and were actually seeing a result. Whether it was fishing, or being trained to use a slicer to cut meats, or how to become a disc jockey or operate a TV studio, the end results were indescribable.

Because I enjoyed learning and training so much, it was no surprise that I wanted to share that with others and see tangible results. Yet, what you enjoy isn’t necessarily what others will like as well. People focus on different priorities. Not everyone has the same outlook on life for sure.

So what happens if you are the type of person who wants to share learning and training with everyone, you see it as your life’s focus, and others dismiss, ignore or ridicule what is central to that purpose? One either changes focus, gives up or becomes more resolute.

While I always knew I wanted to see results from learning and training, I lacked a framework that tied my actions together clearly. Then I found the economic framework of modern monetary theory, and it brought everything into focus for me. Learning how the economy works wasn’t a futile exercise but the pathway to how issues such as unemployment, health care for all, lack of affordable housing and more could be remedied. Take note: knowing how the economy operates and creating policies to have an equitable economy for everyone are miles apart.

The question is how do we take learning, share it effectively and produce a better world? While that’s my focus, it isn’t what countless others think about. People focus on daily life, work, the family, paying the bills, health, sickness, relaxation, the next new car or bigger house, the vacation that’s been a long time coming.

What the country has been experiencing during the past several months has turned the lives of millions into chaos: no job, no way to pay bills, sickness, depression and even death. And this occurs as we watch the Congress of the United States of America allocate trillions of dollars, as is its power, toward some people, while countless millions suffer.

Seems to me we need to question what the Congress feels is a priority. Providing financial relief for business is great, but what about relief for those who purchase goods and services from that business? If those customers have no income, what can they buy from business?

If individuals don’t have a job, where does their money come from? The jobs can absolutely come from spending programs instituted by Congress and administered locally in communities all across the country. This isn’t happening because of decisions and the priorities of those elected by us. And we allow Congress to do as it wishes.

Protests have taken place since the murder of George Floyd on May 25 because millions want justice, accountability and reform. The needs of real people should and must be the concern of the 535 members of Congress. They have the power to appropriate spending for the public purpose, the real people, those who fuel the economy. Real people express themselves powerfully when injustice occurs.

Learn what can be accomplished and share it.

Rose Ann Miele is a journalist and was public information officer for Boulder City for nine years. She is the national outreach director for Real Progressives. She can be reached at roseannrab@hotmail.com or at 702-339-9082.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
We should be united as nation
By Barney Cargile Jr. Special to the Boulder City Review

I was there with Martin Luther King Jr. working for civil rights. I was there with a black preacher working for equal rights. I was there in tears and held the hand of a black friend tell of the way he was treated as a young man in south Georgia. I was there when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally ended discrimination. I was there and observed the people of our nation wanted change and the end of discrimination. Discrimination and injustice still exist and always will, but I was there and have seen amazing progress in race relations.

Violence, riots will not stop president’s re-election
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

No conspiracies this month, folks, merely a string of coincidences with the same mission: to avenge the 2016 presidential election and prevent President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Targeting of journalists by police must end
By Richard Karpel Nevada Press Association

There is no longer any question that law enforcement agents are deliberately targeting journalists covering the George Floyd protests. There are now dozens of examples clearly showing police in cities throughout the U.S. aiming at, shooting, tear-gassing, pushing, hitting, shoving and arresting reporters who have clearly identified themselves as working journalists.

Roger Gros
Mayor needs to tell whole story
By Roger Gros Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve beginning to see a pattern with our new mayor and City Council. And it’s quite disturbing to those of us who wanted transparency and honesty from our newly elected officials.

Spaced out adventures await
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I may have been physically confined to my home for the past couple of months as the state, nation and world have fought against the deadly coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped me from taking an out-of-this-world adventure.

Kiernan McManus
Law sets parameters for council’s actions
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Does a position on City Council or as mayor come with a magic wand or golden scepter? I can answer no. There have been recent examples the City Council or I, as mayor, cannot fix to everyone’s satisfaction. The current worldwide pandemic is the greatest example of that harsh fact.

Challenging times inspire creative solutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s been 1,728 hours — 72 days — since Nevadans were first asked to work from home and begin isolating themselves from others to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

G. Kevin Savord
Meaningful thoughts pass test of time
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I enjoy well said, meaningful sayings. Thoughts that are well-spoken, especially during a time of confusion, desperation and perhaps, situations that seem impossible, are often priceless.

Rose Ann Miele
Political choices dictate nation’s economy
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Since March 16, I’ve been at home on the computer sharing educational materials as much as possible with as many folks as possible on social media sites, sending them personal messages and calling them. I’ve done this because, believe it or not, I’ve seen education work wonders.

Science smashes coronavirus conspiracy theories
By Daniel C. Benyshek Boulder City Review

Baseball legend Yogi Berra famously quipped about a 1973 pennant race, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Berra’s oft-repeated observation couldn’t be more apt for the current public health crisis, as governors (Republican as well as Democrat) lead efforts to contain the nationwide devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Berra’s Mets did eventually come back to win the division title that year. The U.S., and the world, must take decisive, even unpopular steps, to ensure that the coronavirus doesn’t also make a huge comeback.