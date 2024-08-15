City may receive Patton memorial

Editor’s Note: Chuck Baker is a member of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission

Two of my recent columns have been about the Nevada State Veterans’ Memorial in Las Vegas and its possible removal from its current site to be installed in any one of a number of locations, including the local Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery. I now have unofficial notice that the cemetery has been eliminated in favor of an as-yet-unannounced site.

Separate from that news is information about a different veterans’ memorial possibly coming to Boulder City. It would honor U.S. Navy SEAL Shane Patton, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. Although born in San Diego, his family has roots here. His great-grandfather was a 31er who worked on construction of Hoover Dam. Shane attended high school here, playing baseball for the Eagles and graduated in 2000. His father, Jeff Patton, resides in Boulder City and is a former Navy SEAL. Shane decided to follow in his dad’s footsteps, or in that case, his swimming laps.

Military reports say that as a SEAL, Shane was involved in many combat operations. His last one found him in a Chinook helicopter. He and others were flying to assist teammates in a firefight. As their helicopter approached, the team prepared to fast-rope off the ramp of the aircraft.

As the ramp dropped, a Taliban operative fired a rocket-propelled grenade through the rear of the chopper. The Chinook exploded and Shane, along with his Navy brothers and crew, were killed. At that time, the event was known as the largest loss of life in Navy SEAL history, and is chronicled in a book and movie, “Lone Survivor,” detailed by writer Marcus Luttrell.

Said to be a playful individual and containing an electric personality, Shane was known to be larger than life and admired by all he came in contact with, civilians and military alike.

At the July meeting of the BC Historic Preservation Commission, members of the Shane Patton Foundation appeared, seeking approval for a proposed statue that will honor Shane. The foundation has been raising money for the project through a pub crawl, sale of memorial T-shirts and donations from several sources. The commission gave its approval for the statue to be erected in centrally located Wilbur Square. Previously the city’s Parks and Recreation Department gave its OK.

At the preservation meeting, foundation member Grant Turner said that “at a time when statues are being torn down and moved,” they believe the Patton statue should be installed. In photos he presented, Shane’s likeness is perfectly captured in the work of art. Designed by Boulder City born Barret Thomson and sculpted by Grzegorz GwiazdaIt in Poland, it has been paid for and is en route here. A maintenance agreement is being finalized with the foundation, and the matter is scheduled to come before the city council on Sept. 10.