53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Censorship of legitimate opinions not acceptable

By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review
January 27, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
G. Kevin Savord
G. Kevin Savord

I have enjoyed the time spent writing a monthly commentary column for our local newspaper, the Boulder City Review. The commentary I put to pen is, of course, my opinion — an opinion that I have found to be held by numerous readers, not all, but many. Of course, there are those who do not share my position on the subject matter that I present and that is certainly well understood and acceptable.

The comments that I receive are both positive and negative and are entertained with an open mind. There are numerous opinion pieces that I read and disagree with, especially in the Las Vegas Sun section of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I welcome those pieces even though I find a few of them to be impertinent.

The last thing I would call for is the suppression or elimination of these opinion commentaries. Responses for or against mine or other writers’ comments are important not only to the writer but to the reader as well. Responding comments are another learning encounter that is filed away in one’s thought arsenal.

The most important freedom’s message that I embrace is the unbridled liberty to write, write what I feel. I believe everyone should welcome this and the many other freedoms we Americans hold dear. Our ancestors, along with our current servicemen and women, fought hard for these freedoms and, in too many instances, lost their lives in the quest.

Having said all of that, it has become more apparent in recent days that the freedom to say what you feel is slowly and, in some cases, abruptly being taken away. We have many forms of communication in our high-tech world today. Social media was thought of as a boon to our communique apparatus but it is beginning to look as though many of these communication platforms are not what they appear to be.

Can you imagine for just one second if your cellular carrier monitored your texting and censored, removed or outright banned your ability to text due to their determining if the content is acceptable to their standards? What about your voice calls? Could your language be construed as being acceptable or unacceptable while you chatted with a friend, family member or business associate? Could you also envision a newspaper editor taking to task what views are worthy of print? Will this sentiment agree with a conservative mind or a liberal mind? Should it matter?

If I were to ask you these questions 10 years ago about Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat, Google or Apple you would have thought I was out of my mind but it is beginning to happen. I am quick to understand that proven falsehoods, raunchy language, yelling “fire” in a crowded theater and the like are not appropriate. However, legitimate ideas and opinions, even though we may not agree with them, should not be eliminated from our eyes.

Censorship arrives in a number of forms. Suppression of a written article, banning vocal speech, termination of one’s employment or even one’s friendships are misfortunes in the making.

Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”

I want our newspaper editor to know how grateful we all should be that our ideas, opinions, thoughts and stories remain uncensored and allow us to think.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hope returns to our nation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last Wednesday morning I watched the inauguration of our nation’s 46th president, Joseph R. Biden, with tears in my eyes.

Rose Ann Miele
Job guarantee would help millions
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Do you get tired of all the suffering and dying we cause each other? I sure do. What do we do about it? Here’s what I do: read and learn. I read and learn how we can solve problems, not just talk, rant and rave on social media and share unfounded opinions with others.

Pets have special place in our hearts, lives
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Over $95.7 billion — no, it’s not how much we spent on recent elections — it’s how much we Americans spend each year on our pets, our “fur babies,” our “four-footed friends,” “our cuddly companions,” our… well, you get the picture.

Eric Lundgaard
Trump doesn’t require reality to act
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Is America finally able to understand the consciousness of Donald Trump based on his behavior? To assist, I am able to ascertain the consciousness of human beings according to Theosophical tradition.

Varying opinions vital to democracy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Periodically, I have to remind readers that the “articles” featured on this page are not news stories. They are opinion pieces.

Time to focus on truth
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

We are into the first week of a new year that brings new promises and continuing challenges. Of great promise are vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. The city has already received and administered hundreds of doses to health care workers and first responders. The progress that will be made depends on how many doses of the vaccine are available. The city paramedics and the hospital staff will work to provide the vaccine based on the priorities established at the state level. More information is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

Here’s to a better 2021
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Today is the last day of 2020. I know I am not the only one who is eager to see this year end.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, enjoying the fruits of my labor after spending a week’s vacation knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.

G. Kevin Savord
Public schools need to open
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the library, post office, police department and public schools have in common? They are all owned by the citizens. All are open for business except, of course, schools. Schools in particular were built using funds collected from taxes that all of us paid. All of the expenses to run these institutions along with teacher’s salaries are paid by us as well.