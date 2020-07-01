96°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Celebrate our freedom

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
July 1, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

Saturday is our nation’s 244th birthday, and that’s something worth celebrating.

While it’s true that our celebrations will likely look a lot different this year than they have in the past, that doesn’t mean we can’t observe the holiday and honor the principles it stands for.

Like so many others, I love being in Boulder City on the Fourth of July. From sunrise to well past sunset, it’s a daylong party for the community. And, like so many others, I, too, am sad that the majority of the Damboree festivities have been canceled because of COVID-19.

Not having an “official” event to attend won’t stop me from celebrating our nation’s independence.

I would rather remember the fun from years past while remaining healthy at home than enjoy a few celebratory moments and then suffer the consequences. I do not relish the possibility of contracting the coronavirus and becoming sick for weeks or months, or even worse. Nor would I want to be responsible for getting the virus and being asymptomatic and passing it onto someone else.

And yet, somehow the ability to make that choice to stay home and celebrate in the best way I see fit is extremely appropriate for what Independence Day is all about.

Our nation’s Founding Fathers believed that the freedom to make choices, whether it be about expressing your opinion or pursuing what makes you happy, was something that no one in our country should be denied.

Even with restrictions and guidelines in place to protect yourself and others from the virus, no one is preventing anyone from celebrating the Fourth of July. Sure, official events are canceled, but you can still wave flags and don patriotic attire. You can still visit one of the local parks and dine al fresco. You can still host a barbecue in your backyard. You can still share the day with loved ones (put your new-found video conferencing skills to good use). You can still shoot off fireworks, as long as they are the safe and sane type.

It’s something a lot of Nevadans like to do.

The state ranks seventh in the nation, based on the number of residents, for the amount of fireworks imported and used, according to Zippia.com. Nevadans import 7.5 million fireworks each year, enough for each person to shoot off 2.6, it reports. And that doesn’t include the grand shows presented by casinos.

We’re not alone in our love of the colorful displays either. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, last year $319 million worth of fireworks were imported into the country.

The American Pyrotechnics Association estimates there are around 15,000 professional fireworks displays for the holiday. If you add in all the family celebrations, that’s a lot of fireworks filling our nation’s skies to celebrate our independence.

We all have hope that next year the Damboree and its parade, party in the park and grand fireworks show will be able to return. Its absence should make being able to attend the festivities all the more special.

So, for this year, we may not celebrate as one but each of one of us can celebrate.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kiernan McManus
Pandemic calls for citizens to care for, about each other
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

For this column I looked back on the columns I have written over the past few months. At the beginning of March my column focused on the rollout of the new marketing campaign for Las Vegas and how it would benefit our city, as well. What followed within two weeks changed our lives in ways that have brought hardships to many of us.

Kindness, compassion still exist
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It seems these days that hate and anger are everywhere. You can’t pick up a newspaper, watch television news or even scan social media without reading about or seeing something bad.

G. Kevin Savord
Nation watches ‘good, bad, ugly’
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We all have witnessed the extraordinary in the human race with the recent launch of the SpaceX rocket and space vehicle “Crew Dragon.” It was a joint effort led by a private team of scientists, engineers and technicians, along with NASA and its team of experts. It was an unbelievable venture and a first for a private enterprise to accomplish.

Terms of airport leases cannot be ignored
By Ed Knapp Special to the Boulder City Review

Thank you Roger Gros. I read with respect your article in the Boulder City Review, dated June 10. Being from an aviation family myself, I appreciate your opinions on the airport leases. Unfortunately, you ignored the primary facts of the disagreement, which are the leases, in order to make impassioned arguments on why the city should not enforce its rights under the expiring leases at Boulder City Municipal Airport. If you had included the contractual terms of the leases in your article, none of the arguments you subsequently made would have any meaning.

Rose Ann Miele
Education must be applied to be helpful
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

As I’ve watched, via my computer, the unfolding of events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve tried to stay focused on what I, one person among 7.8 billion worldwide can possibly do to make our lives better.

We should be united as nation
By Barney Cargile Jr. Special to the Boulder City Review

I was there with Martin Luther King Jr. working for civil rights. I was there with a black preacher working for equal rights. I was there in tears and held the hand of a black friend tell of the way he was treated as a young man in south Georgia. I was there when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally ended discrimination. I was there and observed the people of our nation wanted change and the end of discrimination. Discrimination and injustice still exist and always will, but I was there and have seen amazing progress in race relations.

Violence, riots will not stop president’s re-election
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

No conspiracies this month, folks, merely a string of coincidences with the same mission: to avenge the 2016 presidential election and prevent President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Targeting of journalists by police must end
By Richard Karpel Nevada Press Association

There is no longer any question that law enforcement agents are deliberately targeting journalists covering the George Floyd protests. There are now dozens of examples clearly showing police in cities throughout the U.S. aiming at, shooting, tear-gassing, pushing, hitting, shoving and arresting reporters who have clearly identified themselves as working journalists.

Roger Gros
Mayor needs to tell whole story
By Roger Gros Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve beginning to see a pattern with our new mayor and City Council. And it’s quite disturbing to those of us who wanted transparency and honesty from our newly elected officials.

Spaced out adventures await
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I may have been physically confined to my home for the past couple of months as the state, nation and world have fought against the deadly coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped me from taking an out-of-this-world adventure.