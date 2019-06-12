82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Celebrate flag, all it flies for

By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review
June 12, 2019 - 4:27 pm
 

June is here and brings with it the beginning of summer and other celebratory events.

Tomorrow, June 14, is Flag Day and the 244th birthday of the United States Army.

The Second Continental Congress passed a resolution in 1777 wherein the flag of the United States was formally approved that year on June 14. President Woodrow Wilson officially established June 14 as Flag Day via proclamation in 1916 and an act of Congress established National Flag Day in 1946.

Flag Day is not a national holiday; however, the president has the option to officially proclaim its observance.

Flag Day may suffer neglect in some locales, probably because it falls between Memorial Day and Independence Day, but several municipalities take their Flag Day seriously.

Pennsylvania made Flag Day a state holiday in 1937. Not to be outdone by their neighbor, New York made the second Sunday in June a state holiday to celebrate Flag Day.

There are several claims to the first, the longest and the largest Flag Day celebrations.

Appleton, Wisconsin, claims to have the oldest Flag Day parade, having started theirs in 1950 and continued every year since. However, Fairfield, Washington’s, Flag Day parades have been celebrated annually since 1909 or 1910, with the exception of 1918.

“The longest running parade of its kind” is asserted by the citizens of Quincy, Massachusetts. They have had a Flag Day parade every year since 1952.

Troy, New York, did not begin its Flag Day parade as early as Quincy, but it advertises the largest parade in the nation that draws over 50,000 spectators each year.

Three Oaks, Michigan, celebrates Flag Day with a three-day event and argues its parade is the largest and oldest.

Regardless of which American town had the first or has the longest or the largest Flag Day celebration, all Americans can proudly claim their love of country and its flag on any day.

Even those who burn, tear down, stomp on or spit upon Old Glory can celebrate their freedom to do so in an country whose laws protect their right to protest.

We are not a perfect country and we never will be. However, we are the best country in the world. Otherwise, why do we have so many foreigners trying to immigrate to America, legally and illegally?

George Orwell is credited with saying, “People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.” I interpret that to mean the men and women who patrol the streets and those in the armed forces of the United States.

Our flag and country are protected by young men and women who take up the profession of arms and those who become peace officers; many do both.

Less than one-half of 1 percent of our young people volunteer to serve in the armed forces. The majority of those will join the United States Army, the largest and oldest branch of service (a fact I have to remind my Marine brothers and sisters of from time to time).

Over 1 million soldiers today serve in the regular Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserves. The United States Army traces its roots back to the Continental Army, formed on June 14, 1775, to fight against the British during the Revolutionary War.

Years ago, while I was attending the Metropolitan Police Department academy as a 47-year-old recruit, a classmate posed what I thought was an ordinary question when he asked me, “Jennings, you were a captain in the Army?”

“Yes,” I casually replied to my classmate, a Marine.

He then asked, to the delight of the rest of the class, “Well, were you a captain in the Union or Confederate Army?”

I am a soldier and proud of my 22 years of active and reserve duty from 1970-1992. However, had I been born a century earlier, I would have been a Union or Confederate soldier.

Happy 244th birthday, United States Army.

Please celebrate Flag Day and every day safely.

Dan Jennings is a retired Army captain and a retired BCPD lieutenant. He can be reached at bcpd267@cox.net.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Congratulations to new city leaders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Congratulations to Kiernan McManus, who was elected mayor, and James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges, who were elected to City Council in Tuesday’s election.

Sinister roots lie in city’s shadows
By Tanya Vece Boulder City Review

Musician Neil Young and I share two connections. First, we have both been through Boulder City. Young was here in the ’70s and again rumored to have visited Lake Mead after playing Las Vegas with Promise of the Real in 2015.

EDITORIAL: Campaign tactics tarnish election
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

In just five days, local residents will head to the polls and cast their votes to determine what the face of the city will look like for the next few years and what direction they want officials to take regarding the possibility of building a new pool and allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.

Dave Nelson, May 2018
DAVE NELSON: Norwegian independence celebration here to stay
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

Syttende Mai is Norwegian for “seventeenth May.” It is the date, like our Fourth of July, when Norwegians won independence from the Dano-Norwegian Realm in 1814. Like the American experience, this occasion was little commemorated during the early decades, but youthful citizens’ urge to party caused bigger and bigger celebrations to crop up in towns big and small across Norway.

Time running out for public records reform
Time running out for public records reform
By Richard Karpel Special to the Boulder City Review

Sometimes the gears of the Legislature get jammed for no good reason and only a massive outcry from the people can get them unstuck.

Outlaws’ escapades outlive history
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Eighty-five years ago, on May 23, 1934, notorious outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow died in a barrage of bullets as they were ambushed in Louisiana.

Hope’s charitable acts inspire action
By Tanya Vece TBT with Tanya

I recently had an emergency. My Australian shepherd, Dotty, broke her hip in a freak accident. I had to stay calm, which was hard because I recently lost Dotty’s sister to heart disease. In the midst of my mental storm, I prayed to St. Jude for resolve. As quickly as I panicked is how quickly my prayer was answered.