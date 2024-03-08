48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Bumps in the road of life

March 7, 2024 - 6:06 pm
 

Driving up to a meeting in Las Vegas, I started thinking about how life is symbolically a highway. The interstate was smooth. Then – all of a sudden, there was traffic jam – stop and go for a few miles, slowing me down.

When I exited the highway, I found myself on a street that had patches and bumps, bouncing my car. I thought, how could I go from that smooth highway to this battered road so quickly? How do I find my way to a smooth road?

I’ve been around long enough to know that human nature is unique and none of us are perfect. We can look for ways to solve imperfect people; my personal experience is that there is none, but it sure is fun trying. There are times and circumstances that can have a great impact on our lives. One decision can take us off our chosen road. But it’s never too late to get back on the road – or find new roads to explore.

Recently, I attended the graduation of the Boulder City Breaking the Cycle Recovery Court. Each time I attend these, the stories of overcoming challenges amaze me. Judge Victor Miller invited a special guest: the Honorable Gisele Pollack, who now makes her home in Southern Nevada. Gisele was a judge in Broward County, Florida, overseeing drug cases in 2004. She felt she had conquered alcoholism on her own after years of struggling. She was well respected among her colleagues and determined to help those suffering from addiction and mental health issues. But life, as it does, twists and turns. In late 2013, after 20 years of sobriety, she relapsed.

Over six months, she found herself on a very destructive path. She came to work under the influence – twice. In May 2014, she was in an accident that injured the driver of the other car. She admitted that she had been drinking. That, she said, was the wake-up call she needed. The judicial qualifications committee recommended her removal from the bench, and she then resigned from her job, without a hearing before the Supreme Court of Florida. She stopped drinking and recommitted herself to sobriety nearly ten years ago – this time, finding the help she needed to get back on the right path.

How we react to challenges and obstacles can greatly impact the trajectory of our lives, taking us off our chosen road. It can be easy to find fault or be angry. I believe our purpose in life is to get help to solve our problems.

There are thousands of people in Southern Nevada experiencing homelessness. I’ve heard it said, “They want to be homeless.” I’ve never met a 5-year-old who said, “When I grow up, I want to be homeless.” We need to be understanding – to find the reason one is unhoused, then try to repair that. I applaud the efforts of Boulder City Fire Department and the BC Hospital Community Liaison in their efforts to find the root of the problem, treat it, and help people find the right road.

Substance use can escalate to addiction in some people. The Boulder City Recovery Court works with participants to find the root of the problem and help the person start to heal. The road to recovery is long and bumpy. With care, support, and hard decisions, the road can be conquered. The bottom line is that we as a society would have nothing to do if everyone was perfect. If we focus on the flaws of others, we miss an opportunity to see what can become of them.

Today, former Judge Gisele Pollack serves on several boards in Florida and in Las Vegas that address mental health and substance use. She is sharing her story of pain, loss and recovery to inspire others. Her message to the Recovery Court graduates last month was this: “If you don’t continue to practice the principles of a 12-step program and continue to do the work, you’re going to drink again. The consequences will continue.” She has found her way, and now she knows which way to turn when she needs help, and how to help others find their road to recovery. The entire audience was incredibly touched by her message.

The next time you get dealt a blow, ask yourself: where do your roads lead?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Machines and human love

After dropping my wife off at work, since she had her car in the shop overnight, I enjoyed the beauty of Clark County’s mountains as the snow is near the valley floor.

bcr default image
What is the 3D Project?
By Jill Rowland-Lagan Boulder City Chamber of Commerce

Doesn’t it bug you when someone speaks in their trade-language?

bcr default image
Partnerships crucial to LMNRA
By Traci Decker National Parks Service

In September 2023, Lake Mead National Recreation Area launched the More to Mead initiative. The project aims to deepen relationships with surrounding communities and tribes.

bcr default image
Sometimes it’s the little things
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In my office I have a small shelf near my desk where I have a few knick-knacks, a couple of coffee mugs, two funny journalism-related signs and some tea. Last week, I added something that has come to mean a lot to me, not so much for what it is but what it represents.

bcr default image
Hi, my name is Bill…
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Having the chance to do a little column once a month is one of the most fun parts about this job. It’s something I look forward to.

bcr default image
Local veterans look north for assistance
By Chuck Baker Veterans’ Reporter

During the past several years at least three separate individuals have told me that they would like to finance a building for veterans, a place where all vets could go to just hang out, have meetings, converse and feel at home.

bcr default image
Our road map to success needs your input

Setting and achieving goals is vital to many success stories. Whether it was NFL coaches Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan starting their seasons wanting to go to the Super Bowl, a mailroom employee working their way up to the CEO of a company, or the desire to make a community better, it helps to have a road map to measure progress. That is where a strategic plan is valuable. A strategic plan can also translate as the community’s road map.

bcr default image
What is Valentine’s Day if not a day of love?

It was likely first celebrated in the eighth century on February 14. How have our relationships as well as love changed since the eighth century? We no longer have the support of a familial culture. It is now more secular.

bcr default image
All the World’s a Stage

Last month, I was privileged to share the State of the City Address with more than 170 people in person and many others watching the live stream. I came up with the idea to do a center stage because the circle brought the pieces all together.