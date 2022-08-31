88°F
Opinion

A retreat to push us forward

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
August 31, 2022 - 3:48 pm
 

Succeeding in today’s business climate is not an easy task. It’s even more challenging for women, who have had to overcome decades of inequality in the workplace while juggling traditional roles of keeper of the home and family.

I’m not complaining, just stating some observations and things I have gleaned from personal experience. I also know you can’t fully appreciate accomplishments without having to go through some difficulties or at least I usually haven’t been able to. It’s kind of like the feeling you get when viewing a spectacular landscape after climbing a mountain or hiking a very long trail.

And I’ve learned it’s often necessary — and often extremely difficult — to ask for help.

Fortunately, for the women of Boulder City there is a place to get some extra guidance and encouragement: the Women’s Leadership Retreat, presented by Boulder Dam Credit Union.

If you weren’t able to attend this year’s event, which was held Saturday, be on the lookout for next year’s retreat. After its success and positive response I would be very surprised if it doesn’t happen.

The retreat, attended by several dozen women (and a few men), featured an afternoon of seminars, networking, encouragement and fun. Topics included financial, physical, spiritual and sexual health, leadership and networking, and how to unleash your “inner bad ass.” There was truly something for everyone, and everything was directed at helping us learn to live the best life we possibly can.

And, as with the credit union’s first Women’s Leadership Retreat, I expect what I learned and experienced to have an impact on me for the rest of my life.

One of the key messages shared by several speakers was that as important as it is to work to better our community and assist our families, friends and neighbors, if we don’t take care of ourselves, then we won’t be able to help others.

No truer words were ever spoken.

We were encouraged to be smart, be kind, be creative, be considerate, be inspiring, be intentional and be healthy physically and mentally. In other words — or to borrow an old Army slogan — to be all that you can be.

If bettering ourselves was not enough, the day concluded with a charitable project that will benefit the pregnant teens and young new mothers at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Each person attending packed a bag with diapers, wipes, a bib, bottle, pacifier and handwritten note of encouragement. It was a special gift for both the giver and recipient.

I left with many tidbits of wisdom, some immediate goals and a list of things I need to do to prepare for the future. Sometimes all it takes is a little push to remind us of what we can do to help others and ourselves along the way. Or some cheering and encouragement from a few dozen friends.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

