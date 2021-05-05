78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Yes, you ‘May’ gather together; business improves as mandates eased

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 5, 2021 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2021 - 4:08 pm
Social restrictions have eased and local restaurant owners are enjoying being able to operate a ...
Social restrictions have eased and local restaurant owners are enjoying being able to operate at 80 percent capacity.

Local retailers and restaurateurs are breathing easier and watching their businesses improve now that more people can gather together in public.

As of Saturday, May 1, Clark County officials are allowing businesses to operate at 80 percent capacity instead of 50, and social distancing requirements are now 3 feet instead of 6.

On April 13, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the May 1 removal of the statewide social distancing mandate and transition to local authority for COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Jill Bunch, owner of Chilly Jilly’z, said the new capacity limit will “definitely improve” her business.

“We will now be able to seat up to 10 people per table,” she said. “Previously a group of seven or more would have to have two tables, so this will really help us … be able to accommodate more customers for each dining service.”

“It’s better,” said Tony Scott, owner of Big T’s Cantina. “It’s nice not having the restrictions outside.”

Scott said once he could have more people eat outdoors he was able to start holding karaoke on Fridays and hosting musical guests on Saturdays.

“We’re in pretty good shape right now,” he said.

Library services expand

The higher capacity limit is also allowing the Boulder City Library to resume more of its operations, according to Assistant Director Anne Karr.

Karr said more tables and chairs are back on the library floor as well as computer stations.

“Once furniture is transitioned, we will have the community room space freed for meetings,” she said. “We do not anticipate scheduling the space before June however.”

Karr also said the outreach programs, including homebound and senior facility visits, are resuming.

The increased capacity will also allow more people to attend city meetings and removes the requirement for seat reservations.

“We understand that there are still individuals who may feel better viewing the meetings via our live stream,” said Acting City Manager Michael Mays. “We are pleased to continue to offer that option to those who are not comfortable in a public setting, as well as those who can’t make the meeting due to other issues.”

Larger gatherings

The new rules allow for larger gatherings and events to be held. All special events of more than 250 people will need to have a permit from the Clark County working group. The ones with 250 people or less will not.

Due to these new rules, Karr said the library will be able to hold an in-person event next week.

“The library is sponsoring an outdoor movie on May 14th,” she said. “The capacity limit will remain at 250 because the library does not have a special event permit, but the staff is excited to once again offer an in-person event.”

George Rosenbaum, Rotary Club of Boulder City president, said they are applying for 80 percent capacity for this year’s Best Dam Barbecue Challenge, which is scheduled May 28-29. They already received approval from the state to hold it before control switched over to Clark County.

The annual event will still be free to attend and includes most of its usual activities including the KidsQue, marketplace and food vendors.

Rosenbaum said one thing that won’t be at this year’s event is the kids’ area with the bouncy houses and other play items.

“It’s hard to clean,” he said.

He said there will be a climbing wall that people can pay to climb.

“Residents still need to be responsible moving forward,” added Will Gray, COVID-19 response incident commander and fire chief for Boulder City. “Vaccinating our residents and disease surveillance are major priorities for us as we move closer to Governor (Steve) Sisolak’s goal of reopening the state to 100 percent on June 1.”

No face coverings

Other changes to COVID mitigation efforts include the elimination of the need to wear face masks or coverings outdoors. On Monday Sisolak issued Emergency Directive 045 that brings Nevada’s face covering mandate into agreement with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Per the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks for outdoor activities except in certain crowded settings. An unvaccinated person can also go maskless to small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people. Everyone, however, should keep wearing masks at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events.

A fully vaccinated person is someone who is two weeks out from either their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Marissa Adou is the new manager of Boulder City Municipal Airport. She has been at ...
Longtime employee Adou to helm BC airport
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Municipal Airport has a new manager, longtime employee Marissa Adou.

(Getty Images)
Honey seller facing misdemeanor charge
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The owner of Avenue G Local Honey is facing a misdemeanor charge and code violation for operating without the proper permits and license.

Terry Chastain was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to one mi ...
Cat horder gets 90-day suspended jail sentence
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A former resident received a 90-day suspended jail sentence for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

May is National Water Safety Month and the staff at Boulder City Pool remind residents about th ...
May is National Water Safety Month
By Cheree Brennan Special to the Boulder City Review

Swimming is one of life’s greatest activities. It offers health and fitness benefits, cools you off in the summer and can be gallons of fun. However, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children ages 1-14, so make sure you stay safe in the water by being water smart.

Temporary boat launch ramp closures are anticipated this summer as the National Park Service in ...
Launch ramps to be affected by lower lake levels
By Boulder City Review

Visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area are being advised that lower water levels expected during the next several years will impact water access points and boat launch areas.

New owners Grant and Larry Turner are turning the former antique store at 524 Nevada Way into a ...
Historic preservation grant request denied
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local builder is accusing the city of defamation after the Redevelopment Agency denied his application for a historic preservation grant and one of the members said some of his costs were “exaggerated.”

Boulder City Acting City Clerk Tami McKay is one of the finalists for the open city clerk posit ...
Top clerk applicants to be interviewed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will interview the top five candidates for the city clerk position, possibly narrowing the field, during an upcoming special meeting.

Jordan Barson, the box truck driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, recently ple ...
Truck driver faces 40 years in prison, fine
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The driver accused of killing five Las Vegas bicyclists outside of Boulder City late last year faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000 after recently pleading guilty to two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death.

(Getty Images) An occupational therapist can help people relearn skills to help them remain in ...
Occupational therapy helps people stay active, independent
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Occupational therapy, which is being highlighted and celebrated this month, plays a vital role in providing services to residents in assisted-living facilities and nursing homes and is fast becoming a sought-after valuable service for those individuals choosing to age in place and maintain their independence. But occupational therapists work with people of all ages in a variety of settings including home, school and work.