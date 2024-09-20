66°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Wurt Fest: A quarter-century of fun and counting

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos More than 300 cars are expected for this year’s car ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos More than 300 cars are expected for this year’s car show, which is always a big draw for the Wurst Festival.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos More than 300 cars are expected for this year’s car ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos More than 300 cars are expected for this year’s car show, which is always a big draw for the Wurst Festival.
This year’s event will once again feature a live auction, which will include seven vehicles u ...
This year’s event will once again feature a live auction, which will include seven vehicles up for bid.
This year’s event will once again feature a live auction, which will include seven vehicles u ...
This year’s event will once again feature a live auction, which will include seven vehicles up for bid.
The star of the 28th annual Wurst Festival will again be the food, specifically bratwurst.
The star of the 28th annual Wurst Festival will again be the food, specifically bratwurst.
The star of the 28th annual Wurst Festival will again be the food, specifically bratwurst.
The star of the 28th annual Wurst Festival will again be the food, specifically bratwurst.
More Stories
Courtesy of Boulder City Fire Department Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire.
FD response times continue to be a challenge
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Nearly 30% of this year’s enrollment at Boulder City High Schoo ...
Nearly 30% of BCHS students from out of town
bcr default image
Written comments will no longer be read into record at council meetings
Screenshot The memorial will sit almost at the dead center of Wilbur Square Park once completed.
Patton memorial approved 5-0 (or was it 3-2?)
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 20, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 

The annual Wurst Festival, now in its 28th year, prides itself on having something for almost everyone who attends.

Between the beer garden, live auction, antiques, music, classic cars, food trucks and the star of the show – bratwursts – few leave without a smile on both their face and stomach.

This year’s event is expected to be no different. It takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park and is again being hosted by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

“We’re ready. We’ve done this for 28 years so we’ve got it down pat,” Rotary President Scott Hinson said. “We’re ready for another great event.”

The car show, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature more than 300 cars of all ages. The live auction, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m., will have more than 40 items up for bid and will again feature automobiles, vacation packages, tickets to sporting events, bicycles and much more. Hinson said they will have seven cars for auction this year.

Money raised on the day goes toward the annual BCHS Grad Night, which is free to students. Money also goes toward scholarships and community events and programs.

Something new this year is a gift basket drawing. There will be more than 30 baskets with a variety of items in each. Attendees can buy raffle tickets and place them in a can in front of each basket until 3 p.m. The winners will be drawn during the live auction. Winners need not be present.

DJ Mike Pacini will again be on hand to play music and entertain the crowd. In addition, the Whiskey Brotherhood will be performing from 1-3 p.m.

“It’s a fun event with a lot to do,” he said of the event’s popularity. “The live auction also brings out a lively crowd. Obviously, the food is a draw as is the car show, antiques and the music.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Boulder City Fire Department Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire.
FD response times continue to be a challenge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When it comes to the current state of the Boulder City Fire Department, the overall headline news depends largely on which set of statistics you look at.

bcr default image
Written comments will no longer be read into record at council meetings
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the journalism world, it’s called “burying the lede.” It means that the really important info is not at the top of the story. And it is an apropos comparison for a discussion about, well, public discussion.

Screenshot The memorial will sit almost at the dead center of Wilbur Square Park once completed.
Patton memorial approved 5-0 (or was it 3-2?)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a vote that seemed to pit the competing values of going along to get along versus the freedom to dissent from the majority view, the city council went with unity and voted unanimously to allow construction of a memorial to fallen Boulder City veteran Shane Patton to happen in Wilbur Square rather than in Veterans’ Memorial Park where all other military memorials in the city are located.

City to begin road maintenance projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In one of his last presentations to the city council before he left Boulder City to pursue another job opportunity, Public Works Director Jamie Curreri was asked by Mayor Joe Hardy where the city was in terms of maintenance.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Last year’s pirate-themed event was a very popular o ...
Wine Walk returns
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Wine, costumes, friends and pleasant weather. What more could someone ask for?

Lynna Metrisin as Betty Ford
Chautauqua to host trio of First Ladies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past three decades, Chautauqua has brought unique entertainment to Boulder City as many in the audience have come back year after year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The new school campus, which is part of St. Jude’s Healing Cent ...
St. Jude’s Healing Center nearing completion
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There is no blueprint or even a manual. So, it’s a matter of creating their own with the hopes that others will follow.

bcr default image
Council votes to ‘move around’ ARPA funds
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Very early in the current presidential administration, a huge spending bill was passed called the American Recovery Plan Act that was sold as being needed to prop up local governments because their tax revenue was expected to drop precipitously in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch ...
Smooth transition to cell pouches
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a month since the Clark County School District-imposed use of cell phone pouches was implemented and so far, in in Boulder City at least, things have gone smoothly.