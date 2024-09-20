Wurt Fest: A quarter-century of fun and counting

The annual Wurst Festival, now in its 28th year, prides itself on having something for almost everyone who attends.

The star of the 28th annual Wurst Festival will again be the food, specifically bratwurst.

The star of the 28th annual Wurst Festival will again be the food, specifically bratwurst.

This year’s event will once again feature a live auction, which will include seven vehicles up for bid.

This year’s event will once again feature a live auction, which will include seven vehicles up for bid.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos More than 300 cars are expected for this year’s car show, which is always a big draw for the Wurst Festival.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos More than 300 cars are expected for this year’s car show, which is always a big draw for the Wurst Festival.

The annual Wurst Festival, now in its 28th year, prides itself on having something for almost everyone who attends.

Between the beer garden, live auction, antiques, music, classic cars, food trucks and the star of the show – bratwursts – few leave without a smile on both their face and stomach.

This year’s event is expected to be no different. It takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park and is again being hosted by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

“We’re ready. We’ve done this for 28 years so we’ve got it down pat,” Rotary President Scott Hinson said. “We’re ready for another great event.”

The car show, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature more than 300 cars of all ages. The live auction, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m., will have more than 40 items up for bid and will again feature automobiles, vacation packages, tickets to sporting events, bicycles and much more. Hinson said they will have seven cars for auction this year.

Money raised on the day goes toward the annual BCHS Grad Night, which is free to students. Money also goes toward scholarships and community events and programs.

Something new this year is a gift basket drawing. There will be more than 30 baskets with a variety of items in each. Attendees can buy raffle tickets and place them in a can in front of each basket until 3 p.m. The winners will be drawn during the live auction. Winners need not be present.

DJ Mike Pacini will again be on hand to play music and entertain the crowd. In addition, the Whiskey Brotherhood will be performing from 1-3 p.m.

“It’s a fun event with a lot to do,” he said of the event’s popularity. “The live auction also brings out a lively crowd. Obviously, the food is a draw as is the car show, antiques and the music.”