What’s closed, what’s open in Boulder City

Here is a compilation of what is open and closed in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way, is offering curbside service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is also selling limited grocery items and paper products.

Boulder City offices

City Hall and other municipal buildings are closed to public access through April 16. According to the city, its employees are considered “vital” and must continue to report to work. All City Council, committee and commission meetings and workshops are postponed through April 16 unless council calls for a special meeting.

Nonemergency business can be handled by email or phone. City Hall can be reached at 702-293-9329 during regular business hours and limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Additionally, all Department of Motor Vehicles services at the police department have been suspended until further notice as well as civilian fingerprinting services.

Large events at local parks have been canceled through April 16. The playgrounds at all city parks have also been shut down as well as the tennis courts at Hemenway and Broadbent parks, basketball courts at Lakeview, Hemenway, Oasis and Veterans’ Memorial parks, and the beach volleyball courts at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Park bathrooms will remain open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boulder City Library

The library closed March 16 and staff is encouraging patrons to take advantage of its online resources. During the temporary closure, it asks that items that were checked out not be returned. No fines will be assessed.

Boulder City schools

All four public schools in Boulder City will be closed through at least April 13 when spring break was scheduled to end. Boulder City’s Tiny Tots and Safe Key programs are closed through that date as well.

Boulder City Hospital

The hospital is open and has two isolation rooms in case people come in with a suspected case of COVID-19. One is in the emergency room and the other is in the medical/surgical unit of the facility.

Boulder City courts

Both are open but in a limited way. All eviction and landlord cases in the justice court have been suspended until April 21. Documents for the justice and municipal courts can still be filed, but Judge Victor Miller is encouraging people to submit them online rather than coming into the courthouse.

Requests for continuations and extensions will also be “broadly and reasonably granted.” All small claims, civil, out of custody and other hearings will be postponed for 60-90 days. Temporary protective order and summary eviction hearings will still take place. All other hearings except preliminary hearings are also postponed for 60-90 days.

Hearings over the telephone in the municipal court can be scheduled if the person feels sick or has been exposed to the virus.

The courts’ marshals will be looking for people who seem sick. They will also require those who come into the court to use hand sanitizer.

Senior Center of Boulder City

It closed to the public March 17, but is providing meals to the seniors who usually dine at the facility. It also delivers food to homebound seniors through the Meals on Wheels program.

Boulder City Municipal Airport

The airport is open, but the public is not allowed in the staff office areas. Self-serve aviation gas is available 24/7. Full-service jet fuel and aviation gas are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Both are also available on call 24/7.

Restaurants

Restaurants in town open for delivery or take out include Chilly Jilly’z, Mom’s Hot Dogs, Southwest Diner, Maxx’s at the Oasis, The Tap, Boulder City Brewing Co., Boulder City Co. Store, Vinny’s Pizzeria, The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, Momo Sushi, Milo’s Cellar, Dairy Queen, Fox Smokehouse BBQ, The Chicken Shack , Tony’s Pizza and Toto’s Mexican Restaurant.