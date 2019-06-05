Voters to head to polls Tuesday to select mayor, council members

Boulder City's general municipal election is Tuesday, June 11.

Residents can vote locally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. They can also vote at any official Clark County voting center.

Mayor Rod Woodbury is being challenged for re-election by Councilman Kiernan McManus. Councilman Rich Shuman and Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt are being challenged for their seats by James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges.

The terms for the winners are not four years because the city is aligning its elections to even years. The new term of office will start June 25 and run through November 2022.

During local early voting from May 29 to June 1, 2,525 registered voters cast their ballots in Boulder City. During early voting for the primary, 1,400 people voted in town.

Early voting numbers in Boulder City are on par with previous elections. In 2017, 1,766 people voted early in the primary and 2,372 votes were cast in the municipal election. In 2015, 1,227 people voted early in the general election; there was no primary. In 2011, the primary saw 2,677 early votes cast and 2,064 early votes in the general election.

Residents can also vote “yes” or “no” on four ballot questions Tuesday.

The questions deal with whether the city should issue bonds and use capital fund money to help finance a new aquatic center, whether it can refinance its debt with council approval and whether off-highway vehicles should be able to use city streets.

